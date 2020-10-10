Kummer charged with four felonies

Bryce Kummer, charged with murder and attempted murder, made his first appearance in Platte County Court on Friday morning.

During Kummer’s first appearance, his lawyer Clarence E. Mock III of Johnson & Mock, PC, LLO in Oakland, Nebraska, requested a preliminary hearing on Kummer’s behalf. The preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in Platte County Court.

Kummer, 62, is facing a Class 1A felony first-degree murder charge, a Class 2 felony attempted murder charge and two charges of a Class 1C felony use of firearm to commit a felony.

The maximum penalty for the firearm charges is 50 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of five years. The Class 2 attempted murder charge comes with a minimum prison sentence of one year and a maximum of 50 years. Kummer could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty on the first degree murder charge.

Because of the charges Kummer is facing, Judge Frank J. Skorupa ordered he is to be held without bond.

