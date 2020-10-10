Kummer charged with four felonies

Bryce Kummer, charged with murder and attempted murder, made his first appearance in Platte County Court on Friday morning.
During Kummer’s first appearance, his lawyer Clarence E. Mock III of Johnson & Mock, PC, LLO in Oakland, Nebraska, requested a preliminary hearing on Kummer’s behalf. The preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. in Platte County Court.
Kummer, 62, is facing a Class 1A felony first-degree murder charge, a Class 2 felony attempted murder charge and two charges of a Class 1C felony use of firearm to commit a felony.
The maximum penalty for the firearm charges is 50 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of five years. The Class 2 attempted murder charge comes with a minimum prison sentence of one year and a maximum of 50 years. Kummer could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty on the first degree murder charge.
Because of the charges Kummer is facing, Judge Frank J. Skorupa ordered he is to be held without bond.
Support Local Journalism
According to an affidavit filed with the court by a Platte County investigator, deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence near Monroe, 20867 355th Ave., at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 1. The deputies were sent following a call to dispatch from Kummer, during which he explained he had shot two people and would be waiting for law enforcement.
Upon arriving, deputies took Kummer into custody and recovered a double barrel 12 gauge shotgun. Law enforcement then entered the residence and found Kummer’s 90-year-old mother, Esther Kummer, deceased, and an injured adult man, both of them with gunshot wounds.
A previous press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Department stated the injured man was taken to Columbus Community Hospital and then Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. As of noon Oct. 2, he remained in critical condition.
After being taken into custody on Oct. 1, Kummer was transported to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, 2610 14th St., where he was questioned.
Following questioning, Kummer was transported to Platte County Detention Facility, where he is still being held.
Court records from 2016 show that a domestic protection order was filed against Kummer. A one-year order was granted, but its terms did not prohibit Kummer from possessing a firearm.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.