Kurth, Barcel look to future with biochar

Biochar: It's fireproof, helps nourish soil, makes concrete stronger and lighter, is good for the environment and it's the basis for Brian Kurth and Barton "BJ" Barcel's company, Vital Ag.
Barcel is this year's Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Ag Pioneer and is active in the Columbus community.
Based in Bellwood, Vital Ag focuses on biochar products.
Biochar is made from plant matter. A charcoal-like material rich in carbon, biochar may have a future as a method for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it in soil. As an end product, biochar is mainly used to enrich soil.
Modern farming practices have depleted carbon from the soil. But, Kurth said, carbon has lots of tubes where tiny biological life can thrive.
"Carbon is needed for a home for the biological life," Kurth said. "You have to have active biological life in (the soil) to correctly release what is already in the soil, that the plant can then use."
However, Kurth said, biochar is expensive to make and apply to farmland. Kurth said Vital Ag hopes to develop corporate sponsorships to help subsidize agricultural use.
Vital Ag is also trying to get into residential sales, Kurth said.
Kurth and Barcel have plans to manufacture biochar at Barcel's existing sawmill business, Barcel Mill and Lumber Company, 310 41 Road near Bellwood. For right now, they are ironing out the kinks in the production process on a small scale before transitioning to full-scale production.
Biochar is created when plant matter — wood, in Vital Ag's case — undergoes pyrolysis. At its most basic level, pyrolysis is a process where heat, in the absence of oxygen, is used to isolate carbon from organic material.
"Even if you just have a bonfire and, through the course of the evening, you let it burn out — around all the edges, typically, you will have a ring of charcoal-looking stuff that just didn't quite burn up," Barcel said.
The sawmill will produce the biochar but the material will be turned into marketable products under Vital Ag's biochar brand name, Vital Char.
Once they have the process down to a science and can scale production, Kurth said Vital Ag will be one of the few biochar retail producers in Nebraska.
Kurth has been reaching out to other biochar companies, including ones in Iowa, Missouri and Oregon, to learn more and investigate potential partnerships.
Biochar is not new. Evidence of centuries-old biochar has been found in soil. That's what makes biochar an avenue for carbon sequestration, which is the process of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to try and mitigate global warming.
"They dug up and found biochar up in the Andes Mountains. The Incans were using it to improve their fields," Barcel said. "They are finding biochar that's been in the soil for 6,000 years and it's still doing its job. We only say it's going to be there hundreds of years because we can prove that easily."
Barcel said he first came across that information about 15 years ago.
"But it only really started to take off in this country with people trying to produce it for, probably, the last 10 or 12 (years)," Barcel said.
As Barcel grew more interested in biochar production, he brought Kurth on board to do research.
That was around September 2019. At the time, Kurth said, Barcel was looking into production options for his crew at the sawmill. Kurth started by looking into uses for biochar and the kind of equipment needed to make it. Eventually, Barcel and Kurth became business partners in charge of Vital Ag.
"I did a lot of research trying to find a market. In doing so we reached out a lot with the University of Nebraska for different studies," Kurth said.
Right now, Vital Ag has several studies in the works on uses for biochar.
Those uses include adding it to feed for cattle to increase growth and putting it into concrete to make it stronger and lighter. Added to other building materials, Barcel said, biochar may help produce fire-proof or fire-resistant buildings.
"It's got multiple uses," Kurth said. "We're just trying to develop the market and afford the equipment so we can dive into it more."
