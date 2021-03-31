Kurth, Barcel look to future with biochar

Biochar is created when plant matter — wood, in Vital Ag's case — undergoes pyrolysis. At its most basic level, pyrolysis is a process where heat, in the absence of oxygen, is used to isolate carbon from organic material.

"Even if you just have a bonfire and, through the course of the evening, you let it burn out — around all the edges, typically, you will have a ring of charcoal-looking stuff that just didn't quite burn up," Barcel said.

The sawmill will produce the biochar but the material will be turned into marketable products under Vital Ag's biochar brand name, Vital Char.

Once they have the process down to a science and can scale production, Kurth said Vital Ag will be one of the few biochar retail producers in Nebraska.

Kurth has been reaching out to other biochar companies, including ones in Iowa, Missouri and Oregon, to learn more and investigate potential partnerships.

Biochar is not new. Evidence of centuries-old biochar has been found in soil. That's what makes biochar an avenue for carbon sequestration, which is the process of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to try and mitigate global warming.