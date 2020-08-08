kwElite holding movie night

To help Columbus area families end the summer on a positive note, kwElite Real Estate of Columbus is holding an outdoor movie event this Sunday.
"The Croods," a children’s movie that tells the story of a caveman family's trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy, will be projected onto a screen at kwElite’s building, 4471 41st Ave. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Popcorn – 150 bags that are individually wrapped for sanitary reasons – will be available until the supply runs out.
“We thought it’d be a great way to start the school year and it’s safe,” said Renee Mueller, broker and owner of kwElite’s Columbus location.
Those planning to attend need to bring their own chairs, lawn blankets and beverages. Families should stay at least 6 feet apart from other attendees.
“They’ll be able to mingle, of course, within the CDC guidelines,” Jessica Jahen, marketing director at kwElite, noted.
Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for one of 10 gift cards for Big Apple Bagels.
“This is just a fun, community event we wanted to put together, and we couldn’t have Columbus Days,” Mueller said.
Holding the movie night outside will hopefully make it safer for community members to attend the event and help alleviate any concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19.
“It’ll be outside so there’ll be a bit more freedom and the fresh air will help,” Jahen said. “They’ll provide their chairs and we’ll provide popcorn… and we’ll provide masks. The first 100 people who arrive will get the masks and after that, they will need to bring their own.”
Inspiration for the movie night popped up during a work meeting, Jahen said.
“We initially had the idea at our Monday huddle and the whole team pitched in and came up with the idea of the movie outside,” she noted.
Impacts from COVID-19 have caused schools to close, residents to be stuck at home and increased health concerns.
“Renee and KwElite itself, we are pretty big on being involved with the community in Columbus,” Jahen said. “With school starting and with the craziness this summer, we thought it’d be a good idea to host a movie night and have one more community, family event. Once school starts and they get back into their routines, they’ll have good memories of the time they spent together and enjoy that.”
For Columbus Public Schools, kindergarteners will go back to school Aug. 17 for students whose names start with A through K and Aug. 18 for students whose names start with L through Z. The official first day back for all students is Aug. 24.
The first day of school for Scotus Central Catholic is Aug. 13 with Lakeview beginning its new school year on Aug. 19.
“Croods is such a good movie… it’s funny,” Jahen said of the film, which features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. “(Attendees can) enjoy the last bit of summer they can and make some good memories together.”
