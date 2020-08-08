kwElite holding movie night

“It’ll be outside so there’ll be a bit more freedom and the fresh air will help,” Jahen said. “They’ll provide their chairs and we’ll provide popcorn… and we’ll provide masks. The first 100 people who arrive will get the masks and after that, they will need to bring their own.”

Inspiration for the movie night popped up during a work meeting, Jahen said.

“We initially had the idea at our Monday huddle and the whole team pitched in and came up with the idea of the movie outside,” she noted.

Impacts from COVID-19 have caused schools to close, residents to be stuck at home and increased health concerns.

“Renee and KwElite itself, we are pretty big on being involved with the community in Columbus,” Jahen said. “With school starting and with the craziness this summer, we thought it’d be a good idea to host a movie night and have one more community, family event. Once school starts and they get back into their routines, they’ll have good memories of the time they spent together and enjoy that.”

For Columbus Public Schools, kindergarteners will go back to school Aug. 17 for students whose names start with A through K and Aug. 18 for students whose names start with L through Z. The official first day back for all students is Aug. 24.