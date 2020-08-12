La Bamba comes to town

Cesar Montenegro has wanted to open an authentic Mexican restaurant for years. Now his dream is coming true.
La Bamba Mexican Restaurant, 3015 23rd St., is having its grand opening at 11 a.m. Thursday
“This place used to be the Mongolian Grill. My dad saw it for rent and he was like, ‘You know what? Let’s do it,’ so we just did it,” Cesar’s daughter, Odalys Montenegro, said.
La Bamba will specialize in seafood, she said.
“It’s going to be authentic Mexican, so it’s not going to be Tex-Mex. We’re going to have things beside seafood, but that’s going to be our main thing,” Odalys said.
The Montenegros recently moved to Columbus from Grand Island, for the purpose of opening and running the restaurant.
Cesar tried opening a restaurant years ago while living in Crystal Lake, Florida.
“Crystal River is a little town, it’s very touristic,” Cesar said. “They didn’t have a real Mexican restaurant over there and there are a lot of people.”
Cesar was working with his brother and he had a place to rent, but his power plant job didn’t leave him with enough time to get the permits for the restaurant, so the plans fell through.
“When I came here and I saw this for rent, I said, ‘This is our restaurant,’” Cesar said.
La Bamba has a post on its Facebook page, La Bamba Mexican Restaurant, about its grand opening. The first five people to publicly share the post will get $10 off their total order.
“And then Friday, Saturday and Sunday we’re having all fountain drinks free,” Odalys said.
La Bamba is also waiting on getting approval from the City of Columbus for a liquor license. Once that goes through, Odalys said there will be a bar in the back corner.
The restaurant’s hours going forward will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays.
“We got the place in November,” Cesar noted.
Cesar was ready to open in March, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed things. His daughter, Odalys Montenegro, convinced him to hold off because of COVID-19. Cesar and his family have spent that extra time preparing.
“We made a lot of changes – the floor, the kitchen, fixing up a lot of things, putting up all the stuff,” Cesar said, gesturing to the decorations on the walls.
La Bamba will be a kind of family-run operation, Odalys said, with Cesar's son, also named Cesar, working there as well.
“Both my parents and my brother and I are watching over everything. We know that if there’s any help needed in the kitchen or out here, that we’re going to do it,” Odalys said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
