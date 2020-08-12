La Bamba comes to town

“When I came here and I saw this for rent, I said, ‘This is our restaurant,’” Cesar said.

La Bamba has a post on its Facebook page, La Bamba Mexican Restaurant, about its grand opening. The first five people to publicly share the post will get $10 off their total order.

“And then Friday, Saturday and Sunday we’re having all fountain drinks free,” Odalys said.

La Bamba is also waiting on getting approval from the City of Columbus for a liquor license. Once that goes through, Odalys said there will be a bar in the back corner.

The restaurant’s hours going forward will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays.

“We got the place in November,” Cesar noted.

Cesar was ready to open in March, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed things. His daughter, Odalys Montenegro, convinced him to hold off because of COVID-19. Cesar and his family have spent that extra time preparing.

“We made a lot of changes – the floor, the kitchen, fixing up a lot of things, putting up all the stuff,” Cesar said, gesturing to the decorations on the walls.