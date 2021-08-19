Labor Day parade, activities on tap in Schuyler

This year’s Labor Day weekend in Schuyler is expected to be a lively one with plenty of activities leading up to the traditional parade on that Monday afternoon.

The Schuyler Labor Day parade has been held for over 100 years, said American Legion Post 47 Post Cmdr. Lumir Jedlicka. Its origins stem from the end of World War I, he noted.

“When the soldiers got back from World War I, they were not on airplanes; they came back on trains and however they could get back,” Jedlicka said. “It took months for them to get back after the war got over. It’s kind of the situation where the ones that were home really wanted to celebrate with them.”

The Legion had a drum and bugle corps that traveled across Nebraska for those events, he said. At the parade’s inception, the corps was common but these days, he added, bands from Schuyler and neighboring areas come to perform.

“…This parade was a pretty good attraction for a lot of people for a lot of years,” Jedlicka said.

Last year’s Labor Day parade, and subsequent activities, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, this year’s Labor Day weekend – Sept. 4-5 with the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6 – has several activities on tap.