Labor Day parade, activities on tap in Schuyler

This year’s Labor Day weekend in Schuyler is expected to be a lively one with plenty of activities leading up to the traditional parade on that Monday afternoon.
The Schuyler Labor Day parade has been held for over 100 years, said American Legion Post 47 Post Cmdr. Lumir Jedlicka. Its origins stem from the end of World War I, he noted.
“When the soldiers got back from World War I, they were not on airplanes; they came back on trains and however they could get back,” Jedlicka said. “It took months for them to get back after the war got over. It’s kind of the situation where the ones that were home really wanted to celebrate with them.”
The Legion had a drum and bugle corps that traveled across Nebraska for those events, he said. At the parade’s inception, the corps was common but these days, he added, bands from Schuyler and neighboring areas come to perform.
“…This parade was a pretty good attraction for a lot of people for a lot of years,” Jedlicka said.
Last year’s Labor Day parade, and subsequent activities, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, this year’s Labor Day weekend – Sept. 4-5 with the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6 – has several activities on tap.
There will be volleyball, golf and soccer tournaments and a sand volleyball tournament. On Sunday, Sept. 5, the Schuyler Foundation and Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring high-energy rock group Hi-Fi Hangover. The Chamber will also be hosting a fireworks display.
On Labor Day, the Schuyler Knights of Columbus will have a food stand from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Colfax County Senior Center – also known as The Center – will be open from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will serve sloppy Joes, pies, rolls and bars, as well as coffee and cold drinks; a raffle will follow.
The Library Event Center will be taking part in Labor Day festivities for the first time this year. Owner Matt Kroeger purchased and then converted the former Schuyler Public Library at 1123 A St. into an event facility. Kroeger had a soft opening in November 2019, he noted, and fully opened at the beginning of 2020.
“I started off the year like gangbusters and obviously had a lot of cancellations last year,” Kroeger said.
At the event center on Labor Day, there will be a bottomless bloody mary and mimosa bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and live music. Wristbands will cost $20.
“The gentleman that’s coming up from Missouri to play, his name’s Mike McEwen,” Kroeger said. “He does an acoustic, I’ll call it ‘gruntry’; it’s kind of grungy-country. So Whiskey Myers, Tyler Childers kind of singer-songwriter.”
Kroeger said he wants to get more people in downtown Schuyler before the Labor Day parade starts at 2 p.m.
“The whole goal, really, is to just celebrate Labor Day, get people downtown earlier in the day, give people something to do (on) Monday before the parade. …So I just wanted to get some more folks downtown and kind of pack that corner there full of people.”
According to Jedlicka, Schuyler’s Labor Day parade is a well-attended event that signals the end of the summer.
“The streets get full downtown, it’s amazing how full the streets get all the way through the parade,” Jedlicka said. “Neighborhood parties are started and people will sit on their lawns for the afternoon and visit. That’s what it’s all about, is bringing those people together. Having the parade go past their house is a big deal.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.