Labor of Love: Transcendence celebrating 5 years in business

A labor of love, Kiara Ziemba has spent countless hours on her business, Transcendence Salon and Medical Spa. From rehabbing the entire building to establishing the salon and spa, Ziemba is going to be able to celebrate Transcendence’s five-year anniversary with the community.

Transcendence, 2522 13th St. in Columbus, offers a wide variety of services, including hairstyling, full body wax, permanent and regular makeup, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, facials, chemical peels, nails and teeth whitening.

Ziemba said the business has a board-certified nurse practitioner who does Botox injections and Juvederm fillers, as well as a doctor who can do IV therapy (which can help for dehydration, migraines, immunity support and other issues) and weight loss injections.

Ziemba herself has a medical background, having been an emergency medical technician for 10 years. She is a cosmetologist and is a licensed permanent makeup artist. Permanent makeup is essentially a cosmetic tattoo used to produce designs that look like makeup.

She said she describes Transcendence as more medically based as opposed to a typical salon/spa.

“I just wanted something that was more of a good, positive atmosphere, women supporting women, and using holistic products, vegan products,” Ziemba said. “So I just opened my own salon and then I tried to team up with the right people.”

She began with the basics when she first opened Transcendence – basic hairstyling, facials and skin care.

“I got another license as a permanent makeup artist,” Ziemba said. “Once I had the nurse and the doctor in then we were really able to expand it to a lot more services.”

Ziemba said the building had sat unused for quite some time. Her and her husband worked around the clock to redo the inside.

“I fell in love with this building. I'm really into history and architecture,” Ziemba said. “My husband and I worked like 20-hour days because I still had to work at a different salon while we were opening up this. We just redid everything ourselves, except obviously the plumbing and electrical.”

Those who walk into Transcendence now will see a black and white theme and one exposed brick wall. The back wall of the salon was wallpapered within the past year, and Ziemba and her husband had placed the tin on the ceiling by hand.

Eventually, Ziemba said, she hopes to remodel the second floor of the building into an Airbnb or an apartment.

Haley Foster has been a cosmetologist at Transcendence since January, having moved to the area from Michigan after her significant other got a job at BD. Foster does hairstyling, color, cuts, eyelash extensions and waxing. She’s also attending school for massage therapy.

“I love what I do, for sure. It’s a lot of fun,” Foster said. “I like talking to people every day, and you get to really know people and know their personal life. And it's really special to be a part of all of that.”

Foster noted Ziemba is one of the best bosses she’s ever had at a salon.

“She helped me a lot when I moved (here), getting people in, getting my name out advertising for me, just really helping me out and get me on my feet,” Foster said. “It's hard to gain people's trust to do their hair and whatnot. So she really helped me and encouraged me to be chair rent. Within a month of being out here, I was able to go to chair rent.”

Foster said it’s neat for Transcendence to be celebrating its fifth anniversary.

“She's done really great with a salon, especially keeping it open during COVID,” Foster said. “That's pretty awesome. Because a lot of small businesses closed because of COVID.”

Ziemba said the past few years have been a crazy time to run a business, with the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and staff shortages.

The support from the community has been good, she added.

She noted that she has foster and adopted children, some of whom with medical issues, so she hasn’t been able to get out into the community much.

“Thankfully like they've (the community) responded so well, everybody coming in and telling their friends,” Ziemba said. “I definitely could not have made it without the support from the community. So that's been really nice.”

To celebrate Transcendence’s fifth anniversary, a tea party will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the business. There will be tea and food, as well as prizes and shopping with Studio 6 Boutique.