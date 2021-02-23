Lacing up those skates: Ice skating at Pawnee Park now an option

Ice skating at Pawnee Park has been a longtime Columbus tradition, Moore said. He estimated the opportunity has been offered since Pawnee opened in 1927.

“Before Pawnee Plunge was there, there was actually a skating shed,” Moore said. “Where the Pawnee Plunge parking lot is, the old pool used to sit where the parking lot is and right next to that was, well it was called the park shop but in the evening it was used as a warming shed.”

The Aquatics Club would keep the stoves running for when the ice skaters needed to warm up, he said.

“The heating shed had two warming stoves in it,” Moore added. “First thing when I went to work in the morning, I’d get the stoves going so they were ready to go all day so if you wanted to go in and get warmed up … it was a big deal back in the day.”

According to Moore, it was especially a popular activity for area kids during the 1960s and 1970s.

But, Pawnee Park hasn’t seen as many people ice skating.

“Many years ago, it was a big activity for the City of Columbus,” Eckhardt said. “As of the last few years, it has not been as popular, but we’d like to see it come back.”