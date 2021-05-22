Lake Wanahoo education building named after former LPNNRD director 

WAHOO – The Lake Wanahoo Education Building is being renamed to memorialize a former director and Columbus resident.
The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) Board of Directors approved changing the name during its recent meeting earlier this month. The building will be named after Clint Johannes.
Johannes, of Columbus, was an LPNNRD director from January 1991 to December 2015 and helped to provide funds for the Lake Wanahoo project, LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk said. Gottschalk also worked with Johannes during his 24 years as a director prior to his retirement and then death on Oct. 27, 2016.
“He was as conservation-minded as anyone I have known and forward thinking,” Gottschalk said. “He was a great board member and just did an amazing job.”
Johannes also sat on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission (NRC) for a number of years and was employed by the Nebraska Public Power for 36 years, according to his obituary.
The funding LPNNRD received for the Lake Wanahoo project from the NRC, which Johannes helped to secure at the time, also was used for the education building. The building was first opened in the fall of 2019.
Johannes’ obituary states that he enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry. After their marriage on Nov. 22, 1958, Johannes and his wife Shirley had three daughters, Susan, Peggy and Lisa. Johannes and Shirley have six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild due in June.
Shirley, who still lives in Columbus, said she was surprised to learn about the memorial and that she and the entire family is flattered to have the education building named after Johannes.
“The whole family feels very honored that they thought that much of him and he was that respected,” Shirley said.
Shirley said her husband would be very humbled by the honor. Gottschalk said LPNNRD has not yet finalized the exact name of the education building, but that it will include Johannes’ name.
Along with the approval of the education building name change, the board approved an $18,138.75 cost increase for the Wanahoo Stilling Basin. Valley Corporation is estimated to be completed with the project by May 31.
The construction company started with the project back in December. Because of the large amount of water coming out of the three tubes under the dam during floods, it displaced all of the rip rap rocks which created a void that is now underwater at the end of the spillway.
Valley Corporation has been working to put in matting over the void area with mesh over large boulders called gabion baskets in several large sections. These sections will then be connected which will prevent having loose riprap down where the strong floodwaters could come.
Gottschalk also reported high numbers of permit revenue for April. So much so, it has surpassed 2019 and 2020. LPNNRD sold $11,927.50 in permits for April. In 2020, the district sold $10,390 in permits and in 2019 $10,407.50 worth of permits were purchased by the public.