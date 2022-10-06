 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeview announces 2022 homecoming court candidates

Lakeview High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game. The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen:

Josie Bentz

Name: Josie Bentz

Parents: Don and Michelle Bentz

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Volleyball, Basketball, National Honor Society, Revolution, Sports Medicine

College Plans: Attend CCC to play volleyball and major in business administration, then transfer to cosmetology school.
Sidney Jaixen

Name: Sidney Jaixen

Parents: Kevin and Sue Jaixen

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: FFA, FBLA, Soccer, Speech, Bowling, Sports Medicine, National Honor Society, Class Secretary, Student Council, 4-H

College Plans: Attend UNL and major in Pre-Law, then attend law school
Jimena Riojas

Name: Jimena Riojas

Parents: Marisol Arenivas and Jesus Riojas

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: FBLA, NHS, Yearbook, Student Council, Striv, Revolution, Soccer

College Plans: Attend UNO to major in business administration and minor in entrepreneurship
Ava Tessendorf

Name: Ava Tessendorf

Parents: Ryan and Jaci Tessendorf 

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Volleyball, Bowling, Soccer, FBLA, FFA, National Honors Society, Student Council, Sports Medicine, 4-H, youth group at peace lutheran church 

College Plans: Attend UNL major in pre-nursing then go to nursing school and eventually become a nurse practitioner
Emily Wellman

Name: Emily Wellman

Parents: Laura and Ryan Wellman

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: FBLA, National Honor Society, Student Council, Basketball, Class Vice-President, VolunTeen at Columbus Community Hospital

College Plans: Attend UNL or UNO and major in pre-nursing, eventually going on to med school.
Braxton Borer

Name: Braxton Borer

Parents: Steve and Jodi Borer

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Football, Basketball, Track, National Honors Society, FCA, FFA, and FBLA

College Plans: Attend a four year college and study education
Turner Halvorsen

Name: Turner Halvorsen 

Parents: Patrick and Crystal Halvorsen 

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Football, Basketball, Track, Legion Baseball, FFA, FBLA, and Youth group at Peace Lutheran Church 

College Plans: Attend a four year college and study something in the healthcare field or Education and coaching.
Ashton Happ

Name: Ashton Happ

Parents: Troy and Denise

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Lakeview Sports Medicine, Revolution, Lakeview Striv, Voice of the Lady Vikes Volleyball Team

College Plans: Attend CCC then transfer to Nebraska Wesleyan for my Master’s of Athletic Training
Maxwell Fremarek

Name: Maxwell Fremarek

Parents: Jeff and Jill Fremarek

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Football, Basketball, Golf, FBLA

College Plans: Attend a four year college for Business Administration
Brenden Sloup

Name: Brenden Sloup

Parents: Mike and Sheila Sloup

Activities/Clubs at Lakeview: Football, Basketball, FBLA, FFA, FCA,  Destination Imagination, Sports Medicine, Revolution, Revolution Theater, National Honor Society, Class President, Church Youth Group

College Plans: Major in Medical Biology, college undecided
