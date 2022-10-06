Lakeview High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game. The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen:
Lakeview announces 2022 homecoming court candidates
Related to this story
Most Popular
A food truck in Columbus is getting a new life as part of a mission to nourish those in need both physically and spiritually.
A Platte County man has been sentenced to prison for attempted sexual assault of a child and witness tampering.
With cooler weather around the corner, there will be a variety of events taking place in Columbus to help usher in the arrival of fall.
After eight years in business selling and repairing machinery and selling specialized parts, H2 Equipment upgraded to a new facility in late J…
In recognition of the global agribusiness and nutrition company's 120th anniversary, Mayor Jim Bulkley has formally declared this Sept. 30 as …
It’ll be a while before Columbus residents see a new viaduct in town but city officials have been exploring options for one in the downtown area.
Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of are…
Scotus Central High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game against Wahoo. The following studen…
The least known, certainly least understood, and most interesting North American wildlife species is the pronghorn antelope. It is an icon of …