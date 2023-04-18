Lakeview Community Schools is expected to see the installation of its next superintendent in less than two months.

Lakeview’s board of education announced late last week that Jason Cline accepted an offer to become the next superintendent.

Cline is currently the superintendent of USD-430 South Brown County School District in Horton, Kansas. He is slated to start in his new role at Lakeview on July 1.

Cline said he is looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I am very excited to be part of the Lakeview family and looking forward to building relationships and talking to people and doing what's best for kids,” Cline said.

The Columbus Telegram is planning on publishing a full story on Cline to introduce him to the community at a later date.

Aaron Plas has been serving as Lakeview superintendent since 2016. He announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the position to join Bennington Public Schools. Plas will start there with the 2023-2024 school year.

Throughout the past seven years Plas has been Lakeview’s superintendent, the school district has seen a lot of growth, from building improvements such as the 2019 bond issue for improvements at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School and an addition at Shell Creek to moving to a 1-to-1 technology environment, the start of a preschool program and academic program changes.

“We really love this place; it’s really special,” Plas previously told the Telegram. “We’re always going to be huge fans of the Vikings.”

The board of education had been working towards finding the next superintendent since March, having enlisted the help of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association in the search.

Lakeview School Board President Keith Runge said 12 candidates applied for the position, with four being interviewed.

“It was good to have that many candidates that wanted to be here,” Runge said. “The four we interviewed were all good people and it wasn't an easy decision, but it was where we ended up. That's always a good thing; you want to have good people to choose from.”

Importantly, Runge added, those 12 people specifically wanted to join Lakeview.

“That kind of means a lot to the community and staff that we must be doing things the right way if people want to come here,” he said.

School board members at the board’s regular meeting in March had noted the need to find the right person to fill Plas’ shoes. The board could have chosen to immediately hire somebody or take on an interim superintendent and go through the hiring process again in the fall if the ideal candidate hadn’t come along.

Runge said Cline had risen to the top during the superintendent search.

“We think we're in a good place and we thought he'd carry on what we're doing and add some new ideas too. It'll be his program now,” Runge said. “He's been a superintendent for a while and seemed to really click (well) with the groups that interviewed him, the staff and the administration and the support staff. Everybody just had a good feeling about it.”