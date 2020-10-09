Lakeview band earns first superior rating in decades

“It feels really good to break through that wall just a little bit, you know, we got really close last year at one of our competitions in Bennington and we were just a few points off that,” Howles said. “To have it happen this year is even more impressive to me.”

The result, despite the challenges the band faced, speaks to the hard work of the students, he reiterated.

Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas agreed the rating is a result of the hard work and dedication of those involved.

“We couldn’t be more proud of all the effort they’ve put in and now the result that’s coming with it,” he said. “I attended the Columbus Marching Festival a couple of weeks ago and was just thrilled to see them out there representing our school so well.”

Although they missed time to prep, Plas said they still put in all the work necessary to get the job done.

Plus, he enjoyed their field show. This year's theme is 'The (19)80's Rocked.'

“They definitely did the (1980s) justice with their play,” he said. “It’s some fun pieces to listen to.”

Another strange part of the school year is there will be no state marching band competition.