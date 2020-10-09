Lakeview band earns first superior rating in decades

Lakeview Junior-Senior High’s marching band was recently awarded a superior rating, the first superior for the school since 2007 and the first for the marching band in 25 years, Band Director Dr. Wade Howles said.
Superior is the highest possible rating in the scale system. The students were competing at the Wayne Marching Festival and were on the bus when Howles told them.
“As soon as I started reading off the score a couple of (the students) could tell that we were maybe close to a superior, and I read off that final score and said we got a superior and the bus exploded,” Howles said. “It was loud.”
The seniors this year were pretty much the first class of freshmen to march competitively here in a while, Howles said, and they’ve been working hard to get to this point.
“A couple of them coming off the bus were like, ‘It took four years but we finally got it,’” he said. “I was really happy for them.”
It's been a weird year where the students missed a few months of in-person learning at the end of last school year. For some, it was hard for them to practice at home, he said.
“Getting started back up was a bit of a process,” Howles said.
The band had been close to this achievement before but hadn’t quite gotten there.
“It feels really good to break through that wall just a little bit, you know, we got really close last year at one of our competitions in Bennington and we were just a few points off that,” Howles said. “To have it happen this year is even more impressive to me.”
The result, despite the challenges the band faced, speaks to the hard work of the students, he reiterated.
Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas agreed the rating is a result of the hard work and dedication of those involved.
Support Local Journalism
“We couldn’t be more proud of all the effort they’ve put in and now the result that’s coming with it,” he said. “I attended the Columbus Marching Festival a couple of weeks ago and was just thrilled to see them out there representing our school so well.”
Although they missed time to prep, Plas said they still put in all the work necessary to get the job done.
Plus, he enjoyed their field show. This year's theme is 'The (19)80's Rocked.'
“They definitely did the (1980s) justice with their play,” he said. “It’s some fun pieces to listen to.”
Another strange part of the school year is there will be no state marching band competition.
“It’s not a show that you want to go to if you’re not prepared,” Howles said. “If you haven’t at least done a couple of warm-up shows and you haven’t worked really hard on your field show, then you might not be ready for that stage.”
Events like the Columbus Marching Festival and the Wayne Marching Festival are regional competitions to help them get ready.
Still, the Lakeview Marching Band has others to look forward to in the near future.
Students will be participating in a News Channel Nebraska marching festival, he said.
“We’ve still got one home football game,” Howles said. “They’ve worked really hard this year, and it shows.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.