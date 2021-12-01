Lakeview board accepts renovation bid

A six-classroom addition for Shell Creek Elementary School, 16786 280th St. in Columbus, is expected to cost Lakeview Community Schools roughly $2.47 million.

The $2.47 million figure comes from a bid to do the addition by BD Construction in Columbus and covers construction, general conditions, construction manager fees and performance bonds, but does not include contingency.

The Lakeview Board of Education unanimously voted to accept Columbus BD Construction's bid at a special meeting on Monday night.

When estimating how the addition will affect the district's budget, Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said on Monday evening that he included a 2.5% contingency. Including the contingency, architect fees and non-construction costs, Plas' budget figure topped out at about $2.84 million.

The district was left with about $1.2 million after the bond-financed renovation of the Lakeview Junior-High School building, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus, came in under budget. Those extra funds, which are earmarked for construction, will help offset the cost of the elementary school addition.

"The remaining portion of the project will be paid using the district’s special building funds," Plas said in a Tuesday afternoon email to the Telegram.

The Columbus BD Construction bid was the lowest of the six bids the district received for the project. Originally, the district was hoping to have the addition done by Aug. 5, but the three bids with that proposed completion date were over $2.7 million. With an Oct. 14 proposed completion date, the Columbus BD Construction bid came with the shortest timeline of the three post-Aug. 5 bids.

At the meeting, Lakeview Board Member Jeremy Sprunk pointed out that the question came down to whether or not an earlier completion date justified taking one of the higher bids.

"(The difference is) something like $230,000 or $240,000," Board President Keith Runge said.

At the Monday evening meeting, Plas said Columbus BD Construction believes that the addition's hollowcore roof may cause the biggest delay to the project.

"There's...really one (manufacturer) in the central Midwest region that they're going to go to, and they said (the roof would take) anywhere from April to June," Plas said. "From BD Columbus' standpoint, they bid the timeline based on the date furthest out. They didn't want to say, 'Oh yeah, we'll have it done in August,' and then not be able to make that deadline. They put down October mostly based on the hollowcore roof."

An Oct. 14 completion date could mean at least a couple of months of temporary classroom conditions while construction on the addition wraps up during the beginning of the 2022 fall semester.

"It wouldn't be perfect, but for two months we can make it work," Plas said.

On Monday evening, the board threw out some ideas for the three temporary classroom spaces that will be needed while construction finishes, but nothing concrete came out of the discussion. But, Runge pointed out, they have time to figure out what they will do.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

