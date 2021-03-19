Lakeview board approves to update pair of items

Board Vice President Ryan Loseke said he felt these cabinets need to be changed as they don’t go with the recently renovated rooms’ décor.

“I thought we have a new floor and new everything else, it just kind of (didn’t match),” he said.

Plas said these smaller updates were pulled off the original Lakeview project expansion. He added he and his staff did so because they weren’t yet aware of what the final budget would be at the time.

The school is in midst of a $12 million project, approved by voters in 2019, to add more classrooms, a new gymnasium and a district office, among other details.

These smaller items were put into a five-year plan, but Plas decided on picking a few out and completing them now. The school has some extra funds as its expenses for signage, equipment, architectural reimbursement fees, printing and moving costs were all well under budget, the superintendent said.

Plas estimated that gave Lakeview over $110,000 in savings.

“(This) made me wonder, 'is this something we want to clip off some of the items not included in those estimates?'” he said.