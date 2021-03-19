Lakeview board approves to update pair of items

Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education approved a pair of changes to the high school, and in one case, it’ll help meet a regulation that hasn’t been met since Ronald Reagan was president.
The board voted unanimously Monday to replace eight basketball backboards off to the side of the gymnasiums and revamp and relocate the training room at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School. The former of the two hasn’t been regulation size since the 1980s, said Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas.
Although an exact number wasn’t given, Plas said he believed the cost to relocate the training room could be around $20,000. He also estimated the backboards cost around $2,000 each to replace.
Meanwhile, the new proposed training room site would be located in what’s now a storage space between the west gym and the third one currently under construction. Renovations include adding lights, carpeting and painting the walls.
“We just want to get it done and do it now,” Plas said.
He added the training room overhaul won’t include adding water pipes as the room already has the necessary piping.
The board also mulled renovating decades-old classroom cabinets. But, board members decided to hold off on replacing them until a firm number was given.
Board Vice President Ryan Loseke said he felt these cabinets need to be changed as they don’t go with the recently renovated rooms’ décor.
“I thought we have a new floor and new everything else, it just kind of (didn’t match),” he said.
Plas said these smaller updates were pulled off the original Lakeview project expansion. He added he and his staff did so because they weren’t yet aware of what the final budget would be at the time.
The school is in midst of a $12 million project, approved by voters in 2019, to add more classrooms, a new gymnasium and a district office, among other details.
These smaller items were put into a five-year plan, but Plas decided on picking a few out and completing them now. The school has some extra funds as its expenses for signage, equipment, architectural reimbursement fees, printing and moving costs were all well under budget, the superintendent said.
Plas estimated that gave Lakeview over $110,000 in savings.
“(This) made me wonder, 'is this something we want to clip off some of the items not included in those estimates?'” he said.
The board also considered placing concrete on the south side of one of the parking lots but decided to delay any action until next year.
Board President Keith Runge said the parking lot is fine in its current condition, which is mostly consisted of white rock.
Other board members agreed, saying waiting could help save costs for now. Loseke and fellow board member Chad Anderson added they wanted to wait to see what the finished project looks like before making additional changes.
“I want to see what that corner of the school looks like before we do anything else,” Loseke said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.