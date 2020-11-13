Lakeview board moves forward: Jaixen and Sprunk staying on, Stuthman is new addition

Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas is feeling good about the district’s Board of Education as it moves forward following the Nov. 3 general election.
Jerry Jaixen and Jeremy Sprunk were both re-elected to their seats, and the board will welcome newcomer Eric Stuthman.
Sprunk led the way in the general election, earning 1,723 votes. Jaixen and Stuthman beat out Joy Escen with 1,607 and 1,455 votes, respectively, to her 1,068, according to unofficial election results provided by the Platte County Election Commissioner’s Office.
“Jerry has been a tremendous board member for eight years and is a leader within the board. The district is fortunate to have him helping set the direction of Lakeview,” Plas said. “Jeremy brings a lot of great attributes and qualities to the Board of Education. Lakeview is very lucky to have him leading.”
The superintendent also said he thought Stuthman would be a great asset to Lakeview's leadership.
“Eric will be an awesome addition to the Board of Education,” he said. “We are excited to have him become a part of the team!”
Jaixen said he was honored to have been chosen by the community to be part of the board once again, noting that one of his goals moving ahead is to see that the $12-million bond issue passed in October 2019 for the renovation and construction at Lakeview’s high school building is carried out properly and responsibly, among other things.
“It’s a good feeling that people put their faith in you spending their tax dollars … (The board) is a great group of people to work with,” Jaixen said, adding that he’ll also work to hopefully keep taxes low. “I want to look to the future and expand where we need to, but in a responsible way.”
Sprunk expressed his excitement about the votes he got and the opportunity to serve once again.
“It’s good to get the support of the district and get re-elected for another four-year term,” he said.
Stuthman couldn’t be reached for comment for this story; however, he spoke to The Telegram prior to the election. A lifelong Platte County resident, Stuthman has 13 years of classroom experience, a master’s degree in educational administration and is a cattle feeder, among other things.
“If elected (I would) take a look at the current systems and that are the current systems in place and to enhance and develop and make it better,” Stuthman previously said. “Everything we do is to benefit the kids in the school district. People will put things before students and it’s important that the student’s well-being and the student’s education is the first and foremost concern.”
Jaixen, Sprunk and Stuthman will join fellow board members Keith Runge, Ryan Loseke and Chad Anderson, all of whom have two more years on their term.
