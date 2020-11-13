Lakeview board moves forward: Jaixen and Sprunk staying on, Stuthman is new addition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaixen said he was honored to have been chosen by the community to be part of the board once again, noting that one of his goals moving ahead is to see that the $12-million bond issue passed in October 2019 for the renovation and construction at Lakeview’s high school building is carried out properly and responsibly, among other things.

“It’s a good feeling that people put their faith in you spending their tax dollars … (The board) is a great group of people to work with,” Jaixen said, adding that he’ll also work to hopefully keep taxes low. “I want to look to the future and expand where we need to, but in a responsible way.”

Sprunk expressed his excitement about the votes he got and the opportunity to serve once again.

“It’s good to get the support of the district and get re-elected for another four-year term,” he said.