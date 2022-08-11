Lakeview Community Schools sees growth

If there’s one word to describe Lakeview Community Schools over the past 10 years, it’s growth.

This upcoming school year, which starts next week, Lakeview is anticipating 967 students district-wide. The Lakeview school district consists of its junior-senior high school, Shell Creek Elementary in Columbus and second elementary school in Platte Center.

“Last year we ended the year with 919 students, so we expect a 48 student, or 5.2%, increase for the upcoming school year,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “We are excited to be adding a second preschool location at Shell Creek which currently is planning to serve 22 students. This will be a wonderful addition to our fantastic preschool already located at Platte Center Elementary. The district enrollment in 2012 was 670 students, so there has been an over 30% increase in students over the last decade.”

Last December, Lakeview’s board of education accepted a bid from BD Construction for a six-classroom addition at Shell Creek. The board’s July minutes report that the framing, windows, electrical and plumbing and roof were going to be finalized in the next few weeks. The project is expected to be completed in October.

The Shell Creek addition was one of several improvements in recent years to help meet the growth. Plas noted that Lakeview’s community and patrons have always greatly supported facility enhancements that the district needs.

“A bond was passed in 2019 for additions and renovations to Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, which has set that building up to handle some increased class sizes. In addition, we are currently adding a six-classroom addition at Shell Creek Elementary to help ease some of the overcrowding at that building,” Plas said. “If enrollment continues to climb at this pace, we know there will have to be some additional growth to ensure the students are receiving the high-quality education we expect within the district.”

Lakeview School Board President Keith Runge noted that addition includes a preschool and kindergarten through second grade classrooms. Eventually – most likely in several years – administrators will need to have discussions about adding more sections for the other elementary grades, Runge said, pointing to the growth in Columbus.

Plas said he couldn’t point to just one factor contributing to Lakeview’s enrollment increase but noted it’s most likely a variety of reasons. He pointed to new early childhood education programs, a significant increase in residential housing within the district, improved facilities and “the draw for students to go to a district with large school opportunities but a small school environment.”

“You wrap all of those factors together and it creates an environment for pretty significant enrollment change over time,” Plas said.

Runge added that there’s many students who want to attend a school that’s the size of Lakeview, and Columbus has great schools that the community supports.

“There's several of them that like what we're doing, they like our ag area, they want to be involved in agriculture,” Runge said. “We've got a good bunch of faculty that the people in our community are excited about when you tell other people, they come and tour the school and want to move to our area. So it's kind of a good thing where we're at right now.”

Additionally, Runge mentioned the success of Lakeview’s programs such as Future Farmers of America, robotics and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

“We've been very fortunate the last couple of years, we've had success in sports and stuff too. So that draws it draws attention to our school,” he added.

Looking to the future, Plas said it’s difficult to predict what enrollment will look like. But, he added, it’s safe to think this growth will continue.

“There are several metrics and data points that a district can use to help forecast student enrollment. Based on the continued residential development, open lots that are available, and recent enrollment trends, it is reasonable to believe the district will continue to grow,” Plas said.