Lakeview Community Schools sees increase in tax asking

Lakeview Community Schools is seeing an increase in its tax asking and its general fund budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education approved the district’s budget matters at a regular meeting held earlier this month.

The district’s total operating budget for this year is $20,444,430; tax asking is $11,507,412; and the proposed levy is 0.696276.

Last year’s budget request was $22,932,496; tax asking was $11,159,194; and the levy was 0.682774.

“The tax levy for the 2022-23 school year was set at 69.63 cents, which is an increase of 1.98% compared to the previous year,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “Lakeview Community Schools also had a 1.11% increase in assessed valuation compared to the previous year. These two factors combined increased our total tax-asking for the upcoming year by 3.12%.”

Lakeview’s budget request for the general fund has been set at $14,854,285, as compared to last year’s $14,542,351.

“We are expecting a general fund budget increase for next year at 3.23%. This is due to a variety of factors including increased payroll costs and accelerating fixed costs due to inflation and material shortages,” Plas said.

The school district is still in the process of adding a six-classroom addition at its Shell Creek Elementary School building.

Additionally, this year’s budget also has $3,700,000 in the special building fund; $1,890,000 for bond; $145 in what’s listed as QCPU; $857,475 for depreciation; $750,000 for school nutrition; $3,714 for employee benefit; $650,000 for activities; and $30,000 for student fees.

“Lakeview Community Schools continues to be in solid financial shape as a district,” Plas said. “With the resources we are requesting, we believe we can provide an excellent education for students, while also being fiscally responsible for the taxpayer.”