Lakeview Community Schools sees increase in tax asking

Lakeview High School

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus. 

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Lakeview Community Schools is seeing an increase in its tax asking and its general fund budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education approved the district’s budget matters at a regular meeting held earlier this month.

The district’s total operating budget for this year is $20,444,430; tax asking is $11,507,412; and the proposed levy is 0.696276.

Last year’s budget request was $22,932,496; tax asking was $11,159,194; and the levy was 0.682774.

“The tax levy for the 2022-23 school year was set at 69.63 cents, which is an increase of 1.98% compared to the previous year,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “Lakeview Community Schools also had a 1.11% increase in assessed valuation compared to the previous year. These two factors combined increased our total tax-asking for the upcoming year by 3.12%.”

People are also reading…

Lakeview’s budget request for the general fund has been set at $14,854,285, as compared to last year’s $14,542,351.

“We are expecting a general fund budget increase for next year at 3.23%. This is due to a variety of factors including increased payroll costs and accelerating fixed costs due to inflation and material shortages,” Plas said.

The school district is still in the process of adding a six-classroom addition at its Shell Creek Elementary School building.

Additionally, this year’s budget also has $3,700,000 in the special building fund; $1,890,000 for bond; $145 in what’s listed as QCPU; $857,475 for depreciation; $750,000 for school nutrition; $3,714 for employee benefit; $650,000 for activities; and $30,000 for student fees.

“Lakeview Community Schools continues to be in solid financial shape as a district,” Plas said. “With the resources we are requesting, we believe we can provide an excellent education for students, while also being fiscally responsible for the taxpayer.”

