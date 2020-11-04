Lakeview FFA Alumni give back to program

A $2,500 donation will allow Lakeview FFA Advisor and Ag Teacher Emilye Vales to purchase equipment that will be included in her new classroom next fall.
The donation was made by Ryan and Jaci Tessendorf, farmers who were accepted to participate in the America's Farmers Grow Communities program sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
Through the program, selected farmers like the Tessendorfs can choose an eligible local nonprofit to receive $2,500. They selected the Lakeview FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter.
Lakeview FFA Alumni Membership Chairwoman Jill Goedeken said the Tessendorfs specified that the money should be used to purchase additional materials for Lakeview's new FFA and agricultural education classroom.
The new classroom is part of an addition included in the Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School construction project being paid for by a $12-million bond issue approved by voters in October 2019.
The construction project began in March and Goedeken said the new classroom should be ready for students next fall.
Vales said she plans to use the Tessendorfs' donation to purchase an artificial insemination simulator for swine or a birthing simulator, which will be part of her new classroom's equipment.
"That will help kids get hands-on practice with those different techniques that we use in the livestock industry, but also allows us to do that without having to have livestock here on site," Vales said.
She said she is honored to receive the funding.
"It's always great to get money and be able to use that to further kids' education," Vales said.
Right now Vales said her classroom is small, especially compared to her large class sizes. She said her new classroom is slated to increase in size.
After construction is finished, Vales said the school may also be allowed to have live animals on site. Vales added that would allow her students to get real-world, hands-on experience rather than relying on simulators.
"The grant money will give us something where we can practice on something that's not alive. Then, after we have practiced and perfected those techniques, we can go and use those skills on our live animals here at the school," Vales said.
Jaci said she applied for the America's Farmers Grow Communities program after she, along with several area farmers, received an email about it from the Bayer Fund.
Jaci said she applied on behalf of her husband, Ryan, who is the active farmer in their family. Jaci, the Lakeview FFA Alumni Vice President, had Lakeview's FFA program in mind when applying for the program around this time last year. She said her family has a great appreciation for the FFA program.
"Both of our kids are active in FFA, and my husband is an FFA (alumnus). We just think that the education that the FFA classes and activities give to the youth is tremendous," Jaci said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
