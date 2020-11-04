Lakeview FFA Alumni give back to program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she is honored to receive the funding.

"It's always great to get money and be able to use that to further kids' education," Vales said.

Right now Vales said her classroom is small, especially compared to her large class sizes. She said her new classroom is slated to increase in size.

After construction is finished, Vales said the school may also be allowed to have live animals on site. Vales added that would allow her students to get real-world, hands-on experience rather than relying on simulators.

"The grant money will give us something where we can practice on something that's not alive. Then, after we have practiced and perfected those techniques, we can go and use those skills on our live animals here at the school," Vales said.

Jaci said she applied for the America's Farmers Grow Communities program after she, along with several area farmers, received an email about it from the Bayer Fund.

Jaci said she applied on behalf of her husband, Ryan, who is the active farmer in their family. Jaci, the Lakeview FFA Alumni Vice President, had Lakeview's FFA program in mind when applying for the program around this time last year. She said her family has a great appreciation for the FFA program.