Lakeview FFA attends national convention

Eighteen Lakeview Community Schools students had the chance to learn leadership skills and expand their knowledge during the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention and Expo held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lakeview’s FFA chapter is one of the largest in Nebraska with 120 students, noted FFA Adviser Kaydie Brandl.

At Lakeview, students wanting to attend the convention must apply.

“It's based on how involved they are in our chapter. If they hold leadership positions, or if they intend to hold leadership positions in the future,” Brandl said. “Basically, I'm looking for a student who is eager to learn and eager to take what they learned at national convention and improve our chapter. And so that's what we kind of look for when we are selecting students.”

The convention itself consists of seven to eight sessions, as well as workshops for both students and advisers.

“There's over 65,000 FFA members and advisers there. It's the largest gathering of a youth organization in the country,” Brandl said. “The mayor of Indianapolis actually said that it’s the largest convention Indianapolis holds every year.”

Additionally, there is an expo in which different companies and colleges in the ag industry are available to talk to students about different careers and colleges out there if they’re interested in pursuing a path in agriculture.

Brandl said the students gain quite a bit of knowledge from event.

“They really enjoyed the guest speakers,” Brandl said. “We watched some of the national finalists in different contests that my students will participate in. They enjoyed the workshops and learn a lot from the workshops and they're eager to get things started and taking what they learned to help our chapter.”

Brandl added the kids also had the chance to make connections.

“They were very excited about that, meeting people outside of Platte County, Nebraska,” she said.

Hannah Ogan, a junior at Lakeview and historian officer of the FFA, attended the national convention for the second time this year.

“You could go to different booths, and they would just talk to you about problems in ag and how to solve them,” Ogan said, noting that she wants to become an ag teacher herself. “…Going to ag booths just learning about what I need to do to pursue my dream job. So it was really good to listen to them. And then also just listening to keynote speakers and the retiring addresses of national officer team, what they all did to accomplish their goals in agriculture. I just think that it was good for like everyone to hear from them, about how they got so far in agriculture and how it helped them in their life.”

Ogan noted she will be able to apply the leadership skills she’s learned at the Lakeview FFA chapter.

“As an officer, it can help me help other people and FFA,” Ogan said. “It's just really beneficial for all of us here, because there's more than just me as an officer that went, we had several officers go. …We had a lot of underclassmen come. It was just good for like all of us to listen to so we can all help each other and bring back some great ideas for our chapter to be even more successful.”

And, of course, those leadership skills will come in handy when she gets into a professional work environment.

“It helps you get out of your comfort zone in great ways because there's public speaking,” Ogan said. “…That’s another thing in life that you just have to get used to, especially with me wanting to become an ag teacher, I've learned to enjoy talking to people and teaching them and leading them into the right path.”

Brandl said Lakeview FFA will stay busy throughout the rest of the school year.

A labor auction will be held on Nov. 15 at the Lakeview High School east gym. A free meal starts at 6 p.m. with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m. Brandl said money raised will be used towards helping FFA students attend events such as the convention, as well as service projects.

A district leadership development event contest will be held in December, she added, then they’ll prepare for spring activities.

This is Brandl’s first year teaching at Lakeview and second year teaching overall. She said things are going well so far.

“I absolutely love it,” Brandl said. “I'm just very happy to be where I'm at and I'm so happy that I have a school and a community that supports me and everything that I want to do with the students. It's a great time.”