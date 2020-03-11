Lakeview FFA gets help with its animal lab

Lakeview's Future Farmers of America chapter recently received a $2,500 donation to help with its programming from Frontier Cooperative

Frontier Cooperative made donations to FFA chapters throughout Nebraska

Lakeview received $2,500 for its animal lab. This grant will help to purchase artificial insemination equipment to utilize in their animal lab including a semen tank, AI kit and semen. Students could also use this project as a possible SAE opportunity.

The company also made donations to other FFA chapters throughout Nebraska: Ashland Greenwood, Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Conestoga, East Butler, Johnson County Central, Mead, Nebraska City, North Bend, Palmyra, The Career Academy-Lincoln and Waverly.

“We are proud to support these chapters and the young men and women that have an interest in agriculture," Frontier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Wilhelm said. "It is a small way that we can give back to the communities that support Frontier Cooperative and a way to support the future of agriculture.”

Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director Stacey Agnew shared her appreciation with Frontier Cooperative for its generosity.