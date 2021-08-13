Lakeview finds value in chamber's Drive for Five

About 15 years ago, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce started a program that could retain local students, attract both alumni and new community members to town.
Since then, the program, Drive for Five, has become a benefit to Lakeview, Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas said.
During Monday’s Lakeview Board of Education meeting, the Board approved $8,000 to make Lakeview a premier sponsor for Drive for Five.
Plas said this program provides plenty of great opportunities to high school students. It has essentially been “embedded” in the school’s curriculum in Reality 101, Banking 101 and the financial savings program, Plas added.
“A lot of that is run through the Chamber and it’s a good benefit to our kids and school,” said Plas.
Lakeview isn’t the only school district to take part in Drive for Five as Columbus Public School students have also taken advantage of the program, said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce Programs and Recruitment Director Kara Asmus.
Asmus – who also oversees the program – said the Drive For Five provides students a link to area businesses as a way to create a relationship and knowledge of what opportunities are available in Columbus.
“They know what kind of education they’re going to need based on what jobs they’re interested in,” Asmus said. “They have a better sense of what it is that they want to do when they grow up.”
Since Drive for Five is outside the Chamber’s functions, it has its own budget, meaning it is a paid partnership service for Lakeview and CPS, Asmus said.
Additionally, the program offers job shadowing opportunities. High schoolers can choose from a variety of businesses to see if they want to go into the field, Asmus said.
For example, if a student wants to be a pediatrician, they will follow a Columbus Community Hospital doctor and/or nurse around to see if that’s a career path they would like to pursue, Asmus said.
“It really helps students identify not only what they want to do or don’t (want to do) after all,” she said.
Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said Asmus does a fantastic job showing the students different career opportunities, adding it would be impossible without the Chamber’s help to create courses like Reality 101.
Lakeview Board of Education Vice President Ryan Loseke asked Borer how the program was handled last year due to COVID-19. Borer said the students were able to take part in the program in person, holding mock interviews face-to-face as an example.
But the program isn’t just focused on retaining students.
Asmus said when the Drive for Five committee first came together in 2007, it wanted to bring more potential employees to the community to fill vacant jobs. She added committee members also knew that additional positions were going to be open because even more people were within retirement age.
The original goal was to retain or bring in 500 workers within three years, Asmus said. But it has been growing and expanding since then, she added.
Asmus said Drive for Five works with companies on how they can better utilize time management for their employees, as well as work with supervisors on how to optimize their position.
Asmus said she helps any returning residents - or those moving to the area - connect with an employer here.
Plas said Drive for Five will continue to be an important resource for students.
“It really is a great program for our kids,” Plas said. “It does provide a lot of different opportunities.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.