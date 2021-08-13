Lakeview finds value in chamber's Drive for Five

Since Drive for Five is outside the Chamber’s functions, it has its own budget, meaning it is a paid partnership service for Lakeview and CPS, Asmus said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, the program offers job shadowing opportunities. High schoolers can choose from a variety of businesses to see if they want to go into the field, Asmus said.

For example, if a student wants to be a pediatrician, they will follow a Columbus Community Hospital doctor and/or nurse around to see if that’s a career path they would like to pursue, Asmus said.

“It really helps students identify not only what they want to do or don’t (want to do) after all,” she said.

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said Asmus does a fantastic job showing the students different career opportunities, adding it would be impossible without the Chamber’s help to create courses like Reality 101.

Lakeview Board of Education Vice President Ryan Loseke asked Borer how the program was handled last year due to COVID-19. Borer said the students were able to take part in the program in person, holding mock interviews face-to-face as an example.

But the program isn’t just focused on retaining students.