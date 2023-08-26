Ashton Stubbert doesn’t come from an agricultural production background, but his garden project is feeding many mouths and recently was recognized nationally through Future Farmers of America (FFA).

When people think of FFA, many people think “farm kids” working with cattle or on a farm, Kaydie Brandl, Lakewood High School ag teacher and FFA adviser, said, but it’s not.

Stubbert, for example, lived in the city and created a garden in his backyard, has donated the produce and achieved the highest success with it.

“Students who are not involved in production agriculture can still have success and still have a very impactful experience in FFA especially in our community,” Brandl said. “... it’s a different perspective (that Stubbert brings to FFA).”

Brandl noted that even though Stubbert didn’t have a large plot of land to create his project, he made the best out of what he had and was very successful

“There’s more opportunities within FFA than just production agriculture,” Stubbert said, adding he’s paved his own path through his project.

Stubbert, who recently graduated from Lakeview High School, was named a national finalist this year for the Service Learning Agricultural Proficiency Award.

FFA is a national, school-based youth leadership program.

Stubbert has been part of the local organization since he was a freshman. He was a three-year officer within FFA, and has participated in various competitions.

Unlike other FFA competitions, which could involve public speaking skills or developing a farm plan, Stubbert’s project was a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

His project started during the height of COVID, when Stubbert was a freshman at Lakeview. At the time, he decided to start a garden in his family’s backyard where a previous garden had been.

He began by growing tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, onions, peppers and potatoes and soon found himself with a lot of extra produce.

“Ever since then it’s kind of blossomed this whole project that’s really, really amazing,” Stubbert said.

Because he had so much produce, he decided to donate it.

Stubbert has known Abbie Tessendorf, services director at Center for Survivors, for many years, and after speaking with his family, they decided this would be the best place to donate his produce.

“I know it’s been a real blessing to them to have all that produce,” Stubbert said.

Stubbert’s garden was small when he started, but has since grown during the last two years. Every year, he’s expanded it and has made the garden better by rotating the crops and adding better soil, he added.

His project won at the district level and he advanced to the state competition, where he was one of two finalists. He went through an interview and was named state champion.

The work didn’t stop with growing the produce and donating it.

As part of his project, he submitted a 15-page application for national competition. He spent a lot of time with his adviser perfecting is project application.

During the summer, agricultural teachers from across the country grade and score these applications virtually.

While Brandl didn’t score Stubbert’s project, she participated in this aspect of the national competition. There were 25-30 applications sent to nationals in the Service Learning area. From these applications, Stubbert was named one of four finalists.

Because he had graduated, Stubbert said he hadn’t thought about his project much as he’s getting ready for college.

“I was shocked at first (to be named a finalist). I’ll be honest. I wasn’t really expecting (it),” Stubbert said.

As a finalist, Stubbert will be able to attend his first national convention, Brandl said. In the past, he was always involved in other activities including football. This time, he will not only be attending, but will be going up on stage.

“Having a finalist is something a lot of ag teachers can only hope for at least at some point in their career, and I’m getting this in Year Three so it’s pretty cool and I have a pretty exceptional kid that’s getting this recognition,” Brandl said.

As a finalist, Stubbert, along with other finalists, will be interviewed with a panel of judges in September.

He will be recognized at the Nationals FFA Convention in Indianapolis in November. In the Service Learning area, judges are looking for community impact.

Founded in 1969, the FFA chapter at Lakeview has had three other finalists in its history. It has been 15 years since the last finalist. The last two students to be finalists currently work at Lakeview, Brandl said.

Stubbert’s looking to win.

“It’s been really important to bring (this award back to Lakeview). My goal was to make nationals all along, but I think it was really important to bring it to our FFA chapter and Brandl, because we work our tails off as a chapter and she works her tail off as an adviser,” Stubbert said. “I think everybody in the chapter deserve national recognition.”

The chapter also was recently recognized as a National 3-Star chapter, Brandl said, adding that only a small number of chapters in the nation receive this recognition. This is the highest award that can be earned as a chapter. Brandl added that Stubbert put in a lot of work for the chapter award as well as his own project.

Brandl praised Stubbert for the commitment he’s made to not only the garden, but doing something impactful with his produce.

“For a high school kid to, first of all, have a garden, and second of all say OK I’m not going to sell this, I’m not going to use this at home, I’m going to do something that impacts my community and donate it to people in need — that is truly something you don’t see every day especially in high schoolers. So that just shows his character,” Brandl said. “To have that garden and do that — fantastic — but then to put in the work to earn this recognition, it just shows that he’s a very hard-working individual and how could I not be proud of that.”

Stubbert has earned a cash award for being a finalist and another cash award will be given to the overall winner. If he should win, Stubbert said he will use part of his winnings for his FFA alumni membership, because FFA state alumni president and Lakeview alumni board member Jill Goedeken helped him so much during this process. The membership is used to help the next group of FFA members, Brandl added.

“It makes me feel really good that all of the hard work is helping people. It makes me feel that what I’m doing is worth my time,” Stubbert said. “Through this project, it has really — A — made me want to, in the future, help and donate back to my community and be involved in the community and — B — it helped me want to find a business career within agriculture, because of how successful my proficiency has been. I have been able to meet a lot of new people within agriculture, and that makes me really want to be involved in agriculture.”

Stubbert will attend University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he will study business administration with a concentration in investment management. His current plan is to get into banking and become a loan officer. Once he finishes his studies, he is hoping to work in a small community and be part of what the farmers there are doing.