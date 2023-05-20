On May 14, Lakeview High School held its 54th annual commencement in celebration of the class of 2023.

The senior class entered the gym alongside a performance by the high school band directed by Eric Dalaviras. The band would also play “How to Train Your Dragon” By Powell arr. O’Loughlin during the ceremony.

The invocation was given by Haley Frenzen and the welcome was given by Grace Berkeland.

The class officer address came from class president Brenden Sloup. Highlighting the class of 2023’s accomplishments, Sloup spoke about the football team state championship in 2021-22 season, the nationally recognized Farmers of America (FFA) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), jazz band and much more.

“Don’t let anyone dull your shine,” Sloup reminded his peers.

The video presentation was done by Haley Frenzen, and included senior photos and the class in their younger days.

Class secretary Sidney Jaixen introduced guest speaker, Mark Jarecki.

According to the program, Jarecki is a 2014 Lakeview High School graduate. He is currently a physical therapist with Columbus Community Hospital’s rehab services.

Jarecki spoke to the seniors about graduation essentials, building relationships and never burning bridges. Among other talking points, Jarecki highlighted being kind and finding the joy in helping others.

Elly Luchsinger introduced the administration and Principal Steve Borer presented the class of 2023. Board of Education President Keith Runge and Superintendent Aaron Plas awarded diplomas and certificates.

The ceremony wrapped up with a farewell from class vice president Emily Wellman and the benediction by Molly Frenzen. The high school band played the recessional.

The class colors are Lakeview blue, baby blue and gold. The class flower is forget-me-not. The class motto is “Chase your dreams, but always know the read that’ll lead you home again,” Tim McGraw. The class song is “Green Onions” by Booker T. and the M.G.’s.