Lakeview High holds prom
Lakeview High holds prom

Lakeview High School students walk into prom Saturday. 
Lakeview High School students pose for a photo at the school's prom Saturday. 
Lakeview High School students smile for the camera at their prom Saturday. 

A student gives a thumbs up with his date at Lakeview High School's prom Saturday. 
Lakeview High School students dance during their prom held Saturday. 
Students walk into Lakeview High School's prom Saturday. 
The Lakeview High School senior class smile for the camera Saturday at the school's prom. 
The Lakeview High School junior class pose for a photo Saturday at the school's prom. 
