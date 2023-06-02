Every year Aaron Rudloff’s junior history class at Lakeview High School makes a trip into Columbus to visit a piece of history – the Andrew Jackson Higgins Memorial in Pawnee Park.

Born in Columbus, Andrew Jackson Higgins designed the Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP) boat, which was used by United States soldiers in World War II.

Columbus’ memorial features the LCVP boat, as well as life-sized bronze solider statutes from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars, a life-sized bronze statue of Higgins himself, a Freedom Eagle on top of a steel sculpture in recognition of 9/11 and a memorial wall to honor veterans.

The field trip has become something of a tradition for the class, which was done for many years before a break in the excursion. The field trip was revived about four years ago.

Rudloff, who just completed his second year of teaching at Lakeview, comes from Battle Creek, Nebraska, and had attended Concordia.

Rudloff noted he learned about the Higgins memorial from his paraeducator, Jodi Loseke.

“I went down there before I gave my lesson and I just learned all about,” Rudloff said. “I was like, ‘Wow, what a hidden gem that is in Northeast Nebraska.’”

Rudloff said the class finishes on WWII, for which he sets the stage by incorporating things such as the well-known war/action movie, “Saving Private Ryan,” and talking about D-Day before heading to the Higgins memorial.

For Rudloff, the annual trip is a way for him to communicate that history is alive, even in a small town like Columbus.

“I try and make an importance of showing them the history that can be brought about wherever you're at,” Rudloff said, noting some of the students know about Higgins while others may not. “The fact they can kind of hold on to that history and be proud that they're from a community where there was a guy who was born (here) who was monumental in World War II, I think that's something that I really try and hone in on.”

Rudloff noted there is sand around the Higgins boat that comes from locations all over the world where American boots had landed during WWII.

According to the memorial’s website, the sand is held in stainless steel vaults placed under brass stars engraved with the name of each island. The collected sand came from all of the beaches of WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

“You don't realize the hidden gems that are history that are potentially in your hometown, and that's really what it's about,” Rudloff added, also noting the 9/11 structure.

“Again, it's the importance of studying history so you never lose the past. You just understand what happened and why it's important for our nation.”

He said he believes the field trip to be one of his most memorable lessons.

“The seniors who just graduated, that was my first class, that's one of their most memorable days of the years just going down there and learning about it,” he said. “Not having class in a classroom, just something different where it's outside, and it's a new way to learn, which I think is very valuable.”

Rudloff said people can learn quite a bit from history and noted that it’s important for people to understand how the U.S. came to be.

“The reasons that we were fighting in Europe during World War II, to prevent that Nazism, that extreme nationalism. Then, obviously, you have everything that happened with the Holocaust, and that's something that I really talked about a lot, too,” Rudloff said, adding the class also went on virtual field trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

“The importance of it is that so that we understand why the United States is the greatest country in the world, what allowed us to get to this point and how many American men and women have given their lives so that we can go down to the park and enjoy a nice sunny day.”