Lakeview holding homecoming this week

“I guess it’s going to be a nice night so we are going to open up the doors in the west gym. We’ve got some fans in place and so we’re going to get good air circulation,” he said. “So hopefully it’s like an outdoor environment.”

There will also be extra chaperones this year to help with check-in and mask monitoring.

It’s a little more work this year, he said, laughing.

“But having said that, we are willing to take on the extra work because we do feel we want to make the school year as normal as possible,” Borer said. “We do believe that homecoming is an experience that (is) an important part of the school culture and tradition. We do want our students to have that opportunity.”

So far, spirit week is going well, he said. Monday was Farmer Day.

“(Farmer Day is) a pretty easy one for us. We’ve got a lot of kids that (have) farmer gear,” he said. “There was a lot of participation.”

Everyone seems to be in the spirit, Fuchs said. Tuesday was Color Day; Wednesday is Decades Day; Thursday is Red, White and Blue; and Friday is Black Out.