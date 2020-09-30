Lakeview holding homecoming this week

When Lakeview's spirit squad met earlier this year to vote on the homecoming theme, some of the seniors said they wanted to have a country theme because that would have been the prom theme.
“We didn’t even discuss any other theme,” said their sponsor, Ann Fuchs. “They didn’t get to have prom … they were going to have a country theme … they’re going to bring in bales, and greenery, and flowers and decorate.”
Lakeview’s spirit week is taking place right now, with the homecoming game set for Friday, Oct. 2 and the dance for Saturday, Oct. 3.
“I’m excited that the kids get to have a dance,” Fuchs said. “I think it’s important to have it so all the kids are back in a routine and getting to do the things they’ve always gotten to do.”
This year is extra special because there were doubts about whether there would even be a school year, Fuchs said, and the kids are excited.
Although Fuchs oversees the spirit squad (dancers and cheerleaders who plan spirit week), Principal Steve Borer has been helping a little bit more this year because of the new precautions and procedures as students arrive.
Students will be required to wear masks and will be screened and temperature-checked at the door, Borer said. Students will also use hand sanitizer upon arrival.
“I guess it’s going to be a nice night so we are going to open up the doors in the west gym. We’ve got some fans in place and so we’re going to get good air circulation,” he said. “So hopefully it’s like an outdoor environment.”
There will also be extra chaperones this year to help with check-in and mask monitoring.
It’s a little more work this year, he said, laughing.
Support Local Journalism
“But having said that, we are willing to take on the extra work because we do feel we want to make the school year as normal as possible,” Borer said. “We do believe that homecoming is an experience that (is) an important part of the school culture and tradition. We do want our students to have that opportunity.”
So far, spirit week is going well, he said. Monday was Farmer Day.
“(Farmer Day is) a pretty easy one for us. We’ve got a lot of kids that (have) farmer gear,” he said. “There was a lot of participation.”
Everyone seems to be in the spirit, Fuchs said. Tuesday was Color Day; Wednesday is Decades Day; Thursday is Red, White and Blue; and Friday is Black Out.
“We had our pep rally (Monday) and introduced our candidates and had a great pep rally,” she said. “Kids were into the pep rally and we had coaches speaking and talking about the season.”
Normally, the pep rally rakes place at the beginning of the sports season, she said.
“We didn’t do the fall pep rally or the beginning of the season pep rally because we were just waiting, just kind of seeing how things we’re going,” Fuchs said. “Everything seems to be going good … it was a good deal.”
This is Fuch’s 37th year teaching, and though it’s kind of a weird year, she said the kids have been really good about wearing masks.
“You don’t hear them complain,” she said. “We mask up and we’re doing what we need to do so we can cheer and dance. So that’s our driving motivating force to keep going.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.