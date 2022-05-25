Lakeview junior headed to Microsoft Word national championships

While Microsoft Word is a mainstay in many business, education and home environments, few can say they are truly masters of it.

Lakeview High School junior Hunter Liss is one of those few. Liss recently qualified for the Microsoft Word National Championship. Liss is currently the state champion for both Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel.

To qualify, Liss had to take a certification exam with Certiport, the event organizers, and report his score. The qualifiers are graded from 0-1000.

"Basically there's a quiz that’s about formatting and using all their functions and stuff," Liss said. "Then they score you on a scale of 1000."

Liss received a perfect 1000 on Microsoft Word and over 940 on Excel.

"It wasn't a perfect score like Word, but it kept me up there," Liss added.

Liss received his certification from his business teacher, Jan Went. Went has been helping students get these certifications for several years as a way to help them get experience and build their resumes.

"When they're sophomores, they can take Information Technology Applications I (IT Apps), that's learning the ins and out of Microsoft Office," Went said. Then they can get certified in Word, PowerPoint and Excel."

This year, Went said, 96 certifications were handed out which simply means 96 certifications were earned, not that 96 students received them. In their junior year, those who took IT Apps I can take the second section as well, something Liss has already decided to do.

"In IT Apps II, we move on to more advanced stuff like Access databases and such," Went said.

At the national championships in Dallas on June 22, students age 13-22 from across the country will compete in their respective categories of Word, Excel or PowerPoint, with more advanced options for each of those three categories as well.

The course in which students may receive the certificates is required, according to Went, something she appreciates.

"All the classes I teach are required and I love that because I have them in eighth grade all the way through 10th, so I get to know them really well," Went said.

Liss said a lot of his preparation was just practicing with the software and learning the concepts naturally. There are activities that simulate the kind of challenges students will undertake.

"I mean, there are some YouTube tutorials, but it's mostly knowing the program. In class there are some fake programs you can practice with," Liss said.

At the competition, competitors are given a high-resolution copy of a file they will have 50 minutes to duplicate in a proctored testing environment, according to the competition's official rules. This is similar to how Liss described the state testing.

"When you get scored, it's (based) out of your state, and they do it all through a lockdown browser quiz-type thing," Liss said.

The grand prize in each category is a $3,000 scholarship opportunity, with $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third.

Liss is excited to compete, he said, and excited for the opportunities competing will provide.

"In the end, there's a scholarship and an opportunity to go to internationals, but it's also a resume builder and I get college credits for being certified," Liss said.

