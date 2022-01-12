Lakeview looks at 2022 summer projects

Lakeview Community Schools has a slew of improvement projects on the docket for the coming summer, not least of which will be an overhaul of the weight room at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus.

"It hasn't been updated in over 20 years now, with very limited updates to our equipment," Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said during a Monday evening Lakeview School Board meeting. "It's one of those areas that did not get touched with the rest of the building."

Plas said the configuration and equipment available in the weight room is becoming increasingly outdated.

"The way that strength programs are progressing now, there's more of a need for space and how they do grouping," Plas said. "...The amount of space is good, it's just how it's utilized."

Plas shared quotes for the project: About $137,000 from Nova and nearly $192,000 from BSN.

Plas indicated that Nova would knock $4,000 off if the district does its own demo of the weight room. Board Member Eric Stuthman objected to the update, though.

"We're going to shell out $140,000-something, plus the programming," Stuthman said during the meeting. "Weight is weight."

Stuthman also brought up a program the district paid for to assist with students' physical training. He asked if the program is being used at all. Principal Steve Borer and Activities Director Jake Shadley said students are using the program and have found it helpful.

In the end, the board approved Nova's $137,000 estimate in a 4-1 vote, with Stuthman against and Jeremy Sprunk, the board's sixth member, absent from the meeting.

The board also gave the green light for two other projects at the Junior-Senior High School, one of which will convert some green grassy space in the school's south parking lot to new parking spaces.

The board also accepted a $26,130 bid from Applied Connective to replace the football field PA system for the first time in a couple decades.

"We think the system itself is 20, 25 years old but that different parts of it have been upgraded or replaced over the years," Plas said. "It's been costing us a couple thousand dollars each of the last few years to keep patching it together."

Platte Center Elementary School, 155 Platte St. in Platte Center, will also get some attention this summer, with a classroom remodel as expected and an attempt to address a drainage issue on the north side of the school.

On Monday night, the board decided to pursue a solution, estimated to cost roughly $53,000, to convert a grassy space on the southwest side of the school, near the playground, to a concrete parking lot. The board discussed doing white rock instead of concrete, but seemed to favor concrete as a more long-term solution.

The Platte Center one-classroom remodel this summer is a continuation of ongoing classroom updates that have taken place over the last few years.

"It's a sixth grade room this year. I think we've gone three years in a row of remodeling one classroom, trying to work our way through the building one room at a time," Plas said. "...Along with that would be replacement of the air conditioner in there, which was originally purchased in 1997 and...is near the end of its life."

The cost of the remodel -- along with fixing some of the building's gutters and doors -- is projected to cost around $10,000 and was approved by the board in a 5-0 vote on Monday. The meeting -- which began at 8 p.m. -- wrapped up at about 9:45 p.m.

"Doing our summer purchase list is always a long meeting," Plas said.

