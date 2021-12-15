Lakeview looks to expand staff

Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus is hoping to hire a number of new teachers to expand its staff as the district moves ahead on an addition to Shell Creek Elementary School.

In November, the school board accepted BD Construction in Columbus' $2.47 million bid to build an additional six classrooms on to the existing Shell Creek Elementary School building, 16786 280th St. in Columbus.

The addition will allow Lakeview to expand the district's preschool capacity and add sections of kindergarten, first, second and third grades over time. At the school board's most recent meeting on Monday evening, school officials discussed the need for additional staff that will accompany the new classes.

"What we had talked about doing for (the) 2022-2023 (school year) was the addition of preschool, preschool para, kindergarten, kindergarten para, first grade teacher and a...P.E. teacher (two out of five days of the week)," Superintendent Aaron Plas said at Monday's meeting. "...We would like to start advertising for these late December or early January and have them done by the end of January or early February."

Plas laid out how the district hopes to cover the cost of the additional personnel.

"The preschool/preschool para we think we can do...at least partially under an early childhood grant. The kindergarten and first grade teacher we could do under the stimulus package, and then obviously we have the (kindergarten) para and the P.E. teacher who would be under our normal general fund," Plas said.

Plas said the plan would be to add the second and third grade teachers during the 2023-2024 school year.

However, Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer admitted that the pool of new graduates has been thin.

"We've been fortunate to find really good ones out of a thin pool...but you're not getting a lot of numbers," Borer said.

Plas said there were 950,000 people enrolled in teaching college nationally in 2010.

"And as of 2018, there were 600,000, and that (ratio) is about what we're seeing in the state," Plas said. "...The number of unfilled positions in the state (of Nebraska) in 2010 was 50, and last year it was 340. And that's not all in Omaha, there are schools in our area that are (having a tough time) filling positions."

Plas added that the district has had difficulty finding enough substitutes this year, more so than in the past.

"It's been rough, sub-wise. We've managed significantly better than some places, but it's been well worse this year than it's ever been in the past as far as getting subs," Plas said.

He said some of the subs that the district have relied on in the past took jobs elsewhere this year.

"One potential option is (turning) that two-fifths P.E. teacher...into a full-time position and have them three days a week as a sub," Plas said.

The board gave Plas the green light to go ahead with that idea.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

