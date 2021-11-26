Lakeview mechatronics class comes to a close

The mechatronics program at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School is about to wrap up its first semester in action.

Lakeview teacher Joe Haschke said mechatronics is kind of like robotics.

"It's a combination of using electricity to move mechanical systems and all the computer programming that goes along with that," Haschke said.

The Lakeview program is an offshoot of the pre-existing Central Community College (CCC) mechatronics program and courses.

"It's specifically a CCC degree that they can receive. These classes are a way to get kids interested in it and get a head start on it," Haschke said.

Juniors and seniors are eligible to participate in the mechatronics program at Lakeview. They earn credit toward a CCC mechatronics certification as they complete the coursework, which is technically taught online by a CCC instructor.

"The instructor might have a video, show them how to do such and such on a simulation lab and then the student goes ahead and practices that," Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said.

The simulation labs are hands-on equipment kits with which the students physically interact. That's where Haschke comes in as the mechatronics program facilitator at Lakeview.

"They do come to my classroom every day for a normal class at Lakeview and they have a lot of the equipment that they work with here," Haschke said.

Haschke and Borer said the course offerings at Lakeview will expand over time.

"There are four courses," Borer said. "The first course is called Concepts of Electronics. That's what we're offering right now. The second semester we will offer Intro to Instrumentation."

The first two courses will be offered again next year for any new students, while returning students will be able to take two more courses.

Haschke explained that the coursework builds on itself.

"For this first class they're focusing more on how electricity works. … We're going to be using the electricity to run the mechanical systems next semester. And then the third and fourth semesters get more into having the computer program run some of the things," Haschke said.

Borer said CCC-Columbus Associate Dean of Training and Development Doug Pauley approached Lakeview about a year ago about participating in the grant-funded project.

"We talked it out and it seemed like something that would fit within our curriculum and there was a need and we felt like there were students who would probably be interested," Borer said.

That being said, the grant will run out eventually.

"But (Pauley) also felt very strongly that there are businesses in our community and there is a lot of need and support for these students that understand this skill, so (Pauley) felt like finding the money is not going to be hard if it is successful," Borer said.

And so far, it has been a success at Lakeview. Haschke said there are currently 13 students -- nine seniors and four juniors -- in the class.

"I think it's great, actually," Haschke said. "It's way more than I was expecting when we first discussed the option. I thought I'd maybe have five or so students interested in doing something like this, but I was really pleased to see a much higher number of kids."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

