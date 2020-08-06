Lakeview outlines a different year

“This is new for all of us I mean, new for kids, new for staff. We fully recognize it’s not going to be perfect from the beginning but we’re all going to work our way through it and continue to make it better every day,” Plas said. “We intend to do what we always do, which is teach and grow and get better in that area, and we obviously don’t want any student to ever have disciplinary action if we can avoid it.”

At the beginning of the year, parents will be expected to screen their children at home every day, and if they have at least one symptom of COVID-19, including a dry cough or a loss of taste or smell, they are asked to keep students home.

If students have two or more of symptoms including chills, muscle pain nausea, or vomiting, they are asked to keep students home.

Water fountains will not be available, handwashing will take place when entering the building and before lunch, and field trip decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. Students will be grouped and in assigned seating to help with contact tracing.

Chad Anderson, board member of Lakeview Community Schools, said this year is going to look different.