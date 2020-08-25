Lakeview Profiles: Kirby new preschool program teacher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories profiling new Lakeview Community Schools' staff members. See more stories throughout this week and previously-published content on our website.

Alyssa Kirby, Lakeview's most recent teacher for its new preschool program, loves teaching kids problem-solving skills, how to be kind to one another and how to treat each other.

The first five years of children's lives are important because their brains are soaking up everything they’re seeing, she said.

“If they’re learning those problem-solving skills early in life, then that will take them through elementary and high school and college on how to solve problems,” Kirby said.

With preschool, one of the challenges and joys students come in with is what they know from home.

“Preschool is just the start of education,” Kirby said. “When they come in they could go to a child care (facility) before me, their parents could have taught them a lot about their ABCs and 123s. But preschool, we get a lot of the social interaction and that is what is awesome.”

As a child, Kirby grew up in Ravenna, Nebraska.