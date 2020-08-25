Lakeview Profiles: Kirby new preschool program teacher

Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories profiling new Lakeview Community Schools' staff members. See more stories throughout this week and previously-published content on our website.
Alyssa Kirby, Lakeview's most recent teacher for its new preschool program, loves teaching kids problem-solving skills, how to be kind to one another and how to treat each other.
The first five years of children's lives are important because their brains are soaking up everything they’re seeing, she said.
“If they’re learning those problem-solving skills early in life, then that will take them through elementary and high school and college on how to solve problems,” Kirby said.
With preschool, one of the challenges and joys students come in with is what they know from home.
“Preschool is just the start of education,” Kirby said. “When they come in they could go to a child care (facility) before me, their parents could have taught them a lot about their ABCs and 123s. But preschool, we get a lot of the social interaction and that is what is awesome.”
As a child, Kirby grew up in Ravenna, Nebraska.
“My dad is a farmer and my mom is a nurse, so we did a lot of outside activities throughout the summer and then throughout the year, too,” she said. “Building things, feeding animals. We had cows, we had sheep, goats, chickens, dogs, cats. We had a lot of animals. We built a lot of forts, a lot of houses (and) ramps for our bikes.”
She always loved babysitting and being with kids, she said, but a mission trip to Russia and the Baltic states sparked her interest in early childhood education.
“I worked with orphanages there and since then I just have been drawn to early childhood education,” Kirby said. “I graduated from high school and then I was accepted at Concordia University in Seward. I went there for four years.”
Concordia wanted students to teach out of state, so Kirby chose California. They sent her to Florida instead, but she was still happy because it was near a beach.
She got a degree in elementary education with a concentration in early childhood education. She also played intramural dodgeball, basketball and volleyball.
“It was a lot of fun,” Kirby said. “Kept you busy.”
Now, Kirby is busy teaching 3s, 4s, and 5s.
“It’s busy, it gets a little crazy sometimes, a lot of moving. We learn through play so a lot of play in preschool but play is so, so important,” Kirby said. “We use a lot of experiments and a lot of things that they’re interested in and that’s kind of how we build their projects.”
Platte Center Elementary teacher Quentin Witt said Kirby would be a great benefit to the school.
"Mrs. Kirby's wide range of preschool experience, along with her warm, loving demeanor, will be an asset to our new preschool program,” Witt wrote in an email. “We are fortunate to have a great teacher to lead the Lakeview Preschool program."
Kirby said it is nice to be back in the area since she already taught at Columbus Public Schools for a year.
She’ll live in Genoa after she gets married in October and will be closer to her family.
This year, her seventh in the field, she said her challenge is balance.
“I get so submersed in the year,” Kirby said. “I love getting things done in the classroom so just creating a balance for myself will be my challenge.”
