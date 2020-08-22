Lakeview profiles: Special education close to Wright's heart

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories profiling new Lakeview Community Schools' staff members. See more stories throughout next week.
First-year Lakeview teacher Karlee Wright realized she wanted to teach special education her junior year of college when she began a job as a nanny with a little girl who had autism.
Wright said she got to spend time with the girl and help her learn. The child had a speech impairment and had a hard time getting people’s attention, she noted.
“Getting there to be with her throughout her little bit of early childhood, and helping her grow, she didn’t even know how to spell her name… (she) would get angry sometimes because she didn’t know how to communicate,” Wright said.
She helped the child with some sign language so she could indicate when she needed help or was hungry. For Wright, it was a joy getting to see little growths when she improved, though it was also a challenge.
“You want them to get it so badly and sometimes it’s hard. You just have to keep digging for more resources and strategies to help them get to that point to where you want them to be,” Wright said. “And even beyond where you expected them to be.”
Wright grew up in Hastings, with a mother who was a teacher and a sister who went into teaching. When she was younger, Wright and her cousins always played school. Sometimes she was teacher, but her sister and a cousin (who is also a teacher) took turns.
She entered Hastings College as a nursing major, but by second semester freshman year had switched.
“I was trying to be different than what my mom and sister were,” Wright said, but she came back to teaching.
Wright graduated in 2019 and worked at a school in Grand Island last year. She said there were 600 kids at her school and lots of kids on her caseload, so she was very busy.
“I’m kind of excited to be in a smaller district so I know everybody and can go to anybody for help,” Wright said.
Wright teaches at Shell Creek in the morning and then Platte Center in the afternoon.
Shell Creek Principal Erin Craven said she is looking forward to having Wright on staff.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Wright to the Lakeview staff. She brings a wealth of knowledge with her experience in Special Education. We are thrilled to have her on our team!” Craven wrote in an email.
This past spring, Wright’s school in Grand Island went online just like Lakeview did.
“So we went to spring break and then we never came back after spring break,” she said. “We moved on in curriculum. I know a lot of schools just did packets and stuff like that, but we were required to move on and be on Zoom (the) majority of (the) day to work with kids and still provide our services.”
It was really tough teaching special education online, she said.
“I mean, those are the kids that you need to be one-on-one or in a small group with, and then not being able to show them or letting them use different tools to help them in person,” Wright said.
This year is going to look a little different, Wright said, but they will still be bringing groups in and helping them.
The year has presented challenges for Wright, especially once her fiancé, Seth Kirkegaard, got a job in Columbus. The two got engaged during quarantine, she said.
“During COVID I was applying for jobs … so that was kind of a challenge trying to get that figured out before the next school year and not being able to do any of it in person,” Wright said. “That was a big challenge -- getting a job here and not knowing where it was going to be or (knowing) anybody because I wasn’t able to meet anyone in person. But it’s great so far.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
