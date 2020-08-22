Lakeview profiles: Special education close to Wright's heart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories profiling new Lakeview Community Schools' staff members. See more stories throughout next week.

First-year Lakeview teacher Karlee Wright realized she wanted to teach special education her junior year of college when she began a job as a nanny with a little girl who had autism.

Wright said she got to spend time with the girl and help her learn. The child had a speech impairment and had a hard time getting people’s attention, she noted.

“Getting there to be with her throughout her little bit of early childhood, and helping her grow, she didn’t even know how to spell her name… (she) would get angry sometimes because she didn’t know how to communicate,” Wright said.

She helped the child with some sign language so she could indicate when she needed help or was hungry. For Wright, it was a joy getting to see little growths when she improved, though it was also a challenge.

“You want them to get it so badly and sometimes it’s hard. You just have to keep digging for more resources and strategies to help them get to that point to where you want them to be,” Wright said. “And even beyond where you expected them to be.”