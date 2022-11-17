Lakeview school board hears update on pathway, OK's audit

A newly implemented Health Science Pathway at Lakeview Community Schools has reportedly seen success this school year.

The pathway – which is a collaboration between area high schools, Central Community College and Columbus Community Hospital – consists of classes on various facets of health care. The curriculum has already been in place at Columbus High School, and the pathway classes started at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School this semester.

“We're almost a semester in -- 25 students were registered for the Health Science 1 class, so we had two sections of Health Science 1,” Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer reported at a Nov. 14 board of education meeting. “As we transition into second semester, of those 25 students, there will be 13 of them that are currently registered for the CNA (certified nursing assistant) class that we will teach in the spring semester.”

Borer said students will need to complete 76 hours for the CNA program at the school. Administration met with Lakeview counselor Paige Rambour and Wendy Kallhoff, a registered nurse who is teaching the courses, to plan out the scheduling for the program.

“It'll be pretty tight to get those 76 hours in during that second semester with everything going on,” Borer said. “We just kind of mapped out some areas, maybe some days that they can come in and get some extra hours.”

Health Science 2 will be offered in the second semester, he added.

Lakeview is also offering a new U.S. history dual credit course, which has 19 students, he said.

“It's been a good fit, it really kind of fits right in there pretty well with our current curriculum,” Borer said.

In other business, the board approved the district’s 2021-2022 audit report.

Superintendent Aaron Plas said general fund expenses were $11,591,000 while the recipients were $12,572,000. Plas added those totals look different from what was planned due to the timing of when funds came in.

“We've always received the last three, four years, under the same levy roughly about $1.9 million. This year, we received almost $2.4 million,” Plas said. “In October, that goes back to September, we typically received about a million and we got $400,000. …As a school, we function on a cash basis. We didn't get that money until Sept. 15. The audit is on an accrual basis, so it kicks up the previous year because it was collected by the county treasurer in August.”

There were two areas of note in the audit, the first being internal controls. Plas added that’s a common issue for school districts and other governing bodies.

“This is every school in the state of Nebraska every single year, we'll never get away from it – we don't have enough people when money gets turned in to go through different hands,” Plas said.

The second area had been a compliance issue with the district’s foundation.

“The foundation is bringing in enough money that they should be filling out a 990-EZ, which it says easy, but it's not easy,” Plas said. “It's quite a bit more involved than a 990-N. I'm the treasurer, and I've been doing 990-Ns since I got here.”

Plas said he doesn’t have the skill set to complete a 990-EZ form and they are having trouble finding someone who can. The district’s auditing firm said they aren’t able to complete the form because they do the audits, he added.

“It's not a lack of effort. It's just nobody's willing to take the money to do it, and there's no accounting places available,” Plas said, adding they will remain out of compliance until they can locate somebody who can do the form.

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education also:

Considered bids for fixing a north side gutter at Platte Center Elementary School. The two bids received were roughly $15,000 and $17,000, with the majority of the cost coming from labor due to the design of panels and how the roof hangs over the building. A more cost-effective solution has not yet been found but the board indicated more research would be done.

Approved $74,235 in technology upgrades for the district’s 1:1 initiative, in which each student receives an electronic device throughout the school year to use for learning. Devices are upgraded every five years, with the next set of upgrades being iPads for first graders and Chromebooks for fifth and ninth graders, as well as needed management licenses. The district has $75,360 in ESSER II money budgeted for the expense and $10,000 in other funds that could be reallocated if needed. The district is also looking at purchasing 15 access points, for which it could receive a 70% reimbursement on the access points from an E-Rate program. If reimbursements are accepted, the district’s cost for the 15 access points would be about $700.