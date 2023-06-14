Due to a difficulty in getting staff, substitute teachers and substitute paraeducators will see an increase in pay at Lakeview Community Schools.

Superintendent Aaron Plas presented 2022-2023 data on substitute teacher pay from area schools at the June 12 Lakeview school board meeting.

The current pay was $135 a day for substitute teachers, he said, which had been increased by $10 last year from $125 to $135.

Twin River Public Schools and Leigh Community Schools currently pay more and those respective school boards will most likely be having similar discussions, Plas said, noting that Shelby-Rising City Public Schools will also be looking at an increase.

Plas recommended a $10 increase.

“Obviously, subs are becoming harder and harder to come by and we want to make sure that we can keep ourselves competitive,” Plas said. “We're probably not going to be able to reach the heights that Schuyler, Columbus (Public) and David City are paying, but I think they're doing that because they're struggling a little bit more than we are to find subs.”

He added they hired a new substitute teacher during the fourth quarter, which had been a huge benefit.

“We did OK this year. It was thinner than it's probably been before,” Plas said. “A couple of our subs that worked a lot left us.”

Board President Keith Runge suggested pay be increased to $150, which would be a $15 increase.

Some board members voiced they were in favor of the increase, as it’s difficult to get workers and wages will just increase more as time goes on. Plas also noted that the school district wants to make sure its subs are being paid fairly.

“We don't want to fall behind on this one,” Board Vice President Chad Anderson said.

Increasing substitute teacher pay to $150 a day and substitute paraeducator pay to $14.50 was approved, with board members Eric Stuthman and Joy Escen abstaining.

In other business, Plas updated the board on the district’s current construction projects.

At Platte Center Elementary School, 155 Platte St. in Platte Center, a renovation is underway at the teacher’s lounge, which would add a restroom, and student restrooms are being remodeled. The air conditioner in the music room is being replaced and a first-grade classroom is being remodeled.

Plas said for the first project, the demolition is done as are the mechanical rough-ins and the plumbing rough-ins which is when the basic components are installed prior to finishing the work.

“They're in really good shape,” he said. “As they continue to move through that, they'll start adding back in the finishes in the next month. Things are right on the timeline as expected and should be done by the end of July.”

The air conditioner work in the music room has started and should be completed in the next couple of weeks and the classroom remodel was finished last week.

At Shell Creek Elementary School, 16786 280th Ave. in Columbus, concrete had been heaving where a grease trap is located. Plas said that concrete has been poured for that project. He added security cameras were installed last week as well.

“In the front entrance of the grease trap, we were worried about the pipe underneath,” Plas said. “Where the concrete was bowing they used a rubber hose to connect it, which was super smart, obviously. They had replaced the rubber hose because it was pretty damaged, but they put another rubber piece in there. If it happens to heave again, it should be OK.”

Over at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus, skylights that had been leaking for a number of years were replaced. Concrete repairs were also completed in a parking lot.

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education also:

Heard an update that the district’s next superintendent Jason Cline, who had been present at the June 12 meeting, would be moving to the area at the end of June. His contract starts July 1.

Listened to an update from Plas that a potential co-operative agreement with Columbus Public Schools for swimming is underway. Once the CPS school board approves it, Plas said, it will come to the Lakeview school board mostly likely at its July meeting.