Lakeview school board OKs remodeling at Platte Center Elementary

Renovations are set to be underway at Platte Center Elementary School this upcoming summer.

The Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education approved at its regular meeting Jan. 9 approximately $268,000 in updates to the school, 155 Platte St. in Platte Center. The bulk of those costs comes from the remodeling of the two student restrooms and the addition of a restroom in the teacher’s lounge.

Superintendent Aaron Plas said there are two student restrooms in Platte Center, one in the south hallway and one in the west hallway. The building’s teacher lounge currently does not have restrooms, and staff must use student restrooms, he added.

The board’s buildings and grounds committee has been considering what summer improvement projects the school district should complete in 2023. Plas said the committee looked at remodeling the teacher’s lounge to include a restroom, which lead to the idea of also remodeling the student restrooms.

The west student restroom remodel is $96,599.

“We think it's been since the ‘90s since it's been updated. So it is showing some age in there,” Plas said. “This would update the tile, the partitions, the fixtures, paint the walls, do a drop-down ceiling with LED lighting, so it would really modernize the space.”

The same improvements would be done to the south restroom. The cost of the south restroom remodel is $77,372.

“In addition on the west restroom, it's ADA compliant under when it was put in, but it would bring it up to code for ADA compliance as well,” Plas said.

The cost of the teacher’s lounge remodel is $77,486.

“Right now there is a sitting area, a wall and then behind it's a little bit like a testing room/storage room type area,” Plas said. “What we propose is taking half of the storage room area and turning that into the restroom. The other half doing like a small kitchenette area where they can put the fridge and microwave and have a sink just to make the space a little bit nicer for our teachers as well.”

That is a good spot for the sink as it would be next to a janitorial supply closet containing a water heater, he said.

“One of our concerns was the back storage area is occasionally used for testing, especially during times when we have higher testing numbers but Mr. (Brandon) Nygren (Platte Center principal) thinks that we're going to be just fine,” Plas said. “We can repurpose a couple of spaces for when we need it again. It's not an everyday thing, it’s when we're at a season when we're doing a lot of testing.”

Also at Platte Center, the school district will be replacing an air conditioner in the music room, which has stopped functioning correctly. The cost is $11,120.

A classroom model, estimated to cost $6,000, was approved as well.

“We remodel one classroom at Platte Center every year. And this year (we’re) down to the first grade class,” School Board President Keith Runge said.

The school district also alternates between the south and west wings at Platte Center each year.

Plas told board members he was excited they approved the improvement projects for the elementary school.

“In the last six, seven years, you've updated about half the classrooms, hallways, lights, commons, gym. We redid the roof. We remodeled the preschool side,” Plas said. “The investment within the buildings has been really exciting. Our parking lot as well. It's been nice to continue to invest in that building (Platte Center elementary) as well.”

At Shell Creek Elementary, 16786 280th Ave. in Columbus, the board OK’d a $6,588 bid for concrete repairs.

“Right behind where the kitchen is where our grease trap of the kitchen is located, and the concrete over there has been heaving between five to eight inches, they're estimating,” Plas said.

They are not sure what’s causing the damages, he said, with board members noting it could be an issue from when the concrete was originally poured. Plas said they are optimistic it’s nothing serious but they will know for sure once the concrete is removed. The grease trap gets cleaned regularly, he added.

As for Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, 3744 83rd St. in Columbus, two skylights have been leaking for a number of years. There are a total of eight skylights at the building.

“We've tried a few different interventions with different contractors. Each one has been unsuccessful,” Plas said. “I think we're at a point where they believe there are small cracks within the glass that we're not able to get repaired.”

The cost for the skylight replacements is $4,225.

In other news, the board approved a $38,765 purchase for a 2023 minivan. This is intended to replace a 2009 minivan the school district uses for special education, Plas said.

They decided not to trade the old one in, Plas added, as it’s still working OK for now and doesn’t have much trade-in value; it can be used as a backup vehicle.

Additionally, Plas updated the board on the search for a 10-passenger van. This is the second year the school district has been trying to locate one, he added.

Plas said Lakeview is at the top of a list at a local car dealership to be notified when orders are open for a 10-passenger van. Once orders are open, he said, it can take six to 12 months for the vehicle’s production.

Runge suggested the school district call larger car dealerships to check on the availability of a 10-passenger van.

“I know that happens on four-wheelers and side by sides. If you go to one of the big ones in Lincoln, they can get them sometimes when the little ones can’t, and it isn’t fair but that's the way it is right now,” Runge said.

At their regular meeting in February, board members will consider giving Plas the OK to purchase a 10-passenger van when they become available for order.