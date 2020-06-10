Lakeview, Scotus officials reflect on distance learning

He said they will do everything they possibly can to make in-person instruction happen but they will be delaying convening committees to look at healthy and safety in the building a little in order to ensure they have the most up-to-date information and “get to as near as normal as possible.”

He said they provided about 15% of their 352 students with laptops.

“I’m not overly concerned about how the fourth quarter went,” he said. “I think that it would be really unfortunate if we had to start the year in any kind of an online learning situation. I think that it just would not be beneficial to getting the school year off to a good start. We need relationships to be developed and we need to be within our community of students and teachers together.”

This was a new world for teachers as well, he said, and over the course of distance learning, they received feedback and made the experience more user-friendly so students could find everything in one place. But, there were still students who struggled.