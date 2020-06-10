Lakeview, Scotus officials reflect on distance learning

Both Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic are expecting and planning to be in-person in the fall, after a challenging but not hopeless fourth quarter of distance learning.
At Scotus, 90% of the students actively logged on the whole time and at Lakeview Community Schools, the number was about 75-85% percent for students logging on every week, according to respective school officials. Both said their staff reached out to students who were struggling to help them out.
“The rug kind of got pulled out from under us overnight so trying to restructure our whole education system so quickly was a challenge,” Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said. “But our teachers really stepped up to the plate. They recreated lessons online, delivered them to students. We feel like it was done in a way that helped our learning forward.”
Lakeview closed down for four days after spring break to prepare.
“That feels like about 200 years ago,” Plas said, laughing. “That gave us an opportunity to collect ourselves, figure out what this new normal (was) going to look like, (gave) teachers time to prepare. [The teachers] spent a lot of time deciding what was the most essential learnings.”
Around 95 to 96% of packets were picked up, said Plas, and the school worked to get other students their packets, even if it meant driving to their house.
“Kids were in a variety of circumstances and sometimes it was OK they weren’t logging on because of what their family circumstance was or their home circumstance,” he said. “Our goal was to try and ensure that they got back on when they could and then they made up the work they were not doing previously.”
Plas said the students did a really good job once they found the structure. For next year, he said teachers worked with the grade level above to create transition plans based on what objectives they did or didn’t hit.
The Nebraska Department of Education is hoping to compile data on Nebraska student participation during social distancing by the end of the summer, according to its public information officer, David Jespersen.
“We had probably about four days of advance warning to get things together. We’ve had quite a few blended learning initiatives over the last couple years and so our teachers have been mixing technology within their instruction,” said Jeff Ohnoutka, Scotus Central Catholic president and principal. “That made it easier to do.”
Ohnoutka said as an administrator, he kind of knew it was coming and warned the teachers it could happen.
“I don’t think it was really a shock to the system,” he said. “We had invested a lot of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars actually over the last 3-4 years, to make sure that we were utilizing technology."
He said they will do everything they possibly can to make in-person instruction happen but they will be delaying convening committees to look at healthy and safety in the building a little in order to ensure they have the most up-to-date information and “get to as near as normal as possible.”
He said they provided about 15% of their 352 students with laptops.
“I’m not overly concerned about how the fourth quarter went,” he said. “I think that it would be really unfortunate if we had to start the year in any kind of an online learning situation. I think that it just would not be beneficial to getting the school year off to a good start. We need relationships to be developed and we need to be within our community of students and teachers together.”
This was a new world for teachers as well, he said, and over the course of distance learning, they received feedback and made the experience more user-friendly so students could find everything in one place. But, there were still students who struggled.
“They just did not handle not having a structured schedule. That structure that they get from school helped them with their learning,” he said. “They just didn’t have as much in-person contact with their teachers where you’re always getting that support that you need. We had to make sure we were really reaching out to those students to provide them the opportunity to be successful.”
If distance-learning continues in the fall, it would be more structured, he noted. If they had to welcome in the seventh graders virtually, Ohnoutka said they would make videos explaining to students and parents how everything works.
Lakeview is also planning different options in the event of continued social distancing.
“We’re obviously concerned because it just wasn’t normal,” Plas said. “But we feel like have pretty good plans in place to ensure that we pick that back up next year and catch back up pretty fast.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
