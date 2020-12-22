Lakeview, Scotus reflect on semester

The fall semester was a success and “better than we could have ever imagined” for Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas and Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka.
Despite the COVID-19 staffing issues, Ohnoutka said Scotus never looked at remote learning seriously as an option.
“In terms of staff … including all staff whether it be, maintenance, cafeteria, teaching staff, (we’re) probably looking at around 10 total people that tested positive, including myself,” Ohnoutka said. “It was kind of a long road. I first had my symptoms of the virus in the second week of November. It is just now that I’m recently just starting to feel close to 100%.”
But, Ohnoutka said he does not believe he contracted the virus during school.
“We never saw, out of all the things throughout this whole semester, we never had one incident of school spread,” Ohnoutka said.
The most staff out at one time was three or four, he noted, and the most students out was somewhere in the 50 to 60 range. On Nov. 9, Ohnoutka said in a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Zoom webinar that there were 65 students out.
The trouble came in October and November within homes, he said, as there was an abundance of parents testing positive or showing symptoms that required students to quarantine. Students were able to join classes via video, using Microsoft Teams.
“We never reached that critical stage,” Ohnoutka said. “I think that happened, in all honesty, because our students, especially, took it seriously. They wanted to be in school.”
In the Nov. 6 situation update, the East-Central District Health Department wrote that “data from schools with mandatory face-covering policies show that there continues to be no evidence of classroom-based COVID-19 transmission.”
At Lakeview Community Schools, the highest amount of students and staff out due to quarantine or testing positive came at the same time COVID-19 was peaking in the community as a whole.
“At the height of it, we had 7.8% of our students and 7.7% of staff,” Plas said. “That was all pre-Thanksgiving, kind of the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.”
On Dec. 18, 1.4% of students were out either on quarantine or with a positive test and 1.3% of staff, he noted.
“Which are both incredibly low numbers,” Plas added.
Overall, Plas said they felt the school year went well because classes were held in-person for the entire semester.
“We know it’s best for (the students),” Plas said. “I think, like everybody else, we had no idea what to expect during this first semester.”
But again, like Scotus, he said staffing never got to a critical level.
The year was not just all about COVID, though. Lakeview has continued with construction.
“So the first phase was the remodel of the 50-year-old portions of the building and the addition of the district office,” Plas said. “The second phase was the three classroom addition and those were both completed.”
The first phase was done by the start of school and the second by Thanksgiving, he said.
“The next two phases (are) the continued construction of the gym and activity commons area,” Plas added. “Then in March, they will start on the ag and IT renovations and then it should all be wrapped up by the start of school next year."
Scotus is also working towards making improvements, and is at about 88% of its SEF16 campaign's $1.275 million goal, as of Dec. 14.
As for next semester, Ohnoutka said the school will be willing to keep grinding to get through the pandemic so students can have a normal experience.
“I would just say that I’m really excited about and optimistic about the second semester,” Ohnoutka said. “I really think things are starting to get better, and I hope that we can kind of attack the second semester."
