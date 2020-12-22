Lakeview, Scotus reflect on semester

The year was not just all about COVID, though. Lakeview has continued with construction.

“So the first phase was the remodel of the 50-year-old portions of the building and the addition of the district office,” Plas said. “The second phase was the three classroom addition and those were both completed.”

The first phase was done by the start of school and the second by Thanksgiving, he said.

“The next two phases (are) the continued construction of the gym and activity commons area,” Plas added. “Then in March, they will start on the ag and IT renovations and then it should all be wrapped up by the start of school next year."

Scotus is also working towards making improvements, and is at about 88% of its SEF16 campaign's $1.275 million goal, as of Dec. 14.

As for next semester, Ohnoutka said the school will be willing to keep grinding to get through the pandemic so students can have a normal experience.

“I would just say that I’m really excited about and optimistic about the second semester,” Ohnoutka said. “I really think things are starting to get better, and I hope that we can kind of attack the second semester."

