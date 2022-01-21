Lakeview speech team full of new, eager students

This season’s Lakeview High School speech team looks a bit different this year as the team is full of fresh faces.

Interestingly, several of those teenagers also happen to be juniors. Of the 27 students on the team around 15 of them are brand new, according to Lakeview speech coach Amy Eisenmenger.

“We have a really big team but a really young, new team,” she said. “So it’s been a lot of learning which is fun. It’s encouraging for the future right now. It’s been a lot of work and effort on their end. They’ve been learning about how speech works, getting scripts cut and written.”

Eisenmenger said she believes she has several juniors on the team because she was their instructor for speech class in the past. She added the students usually take her sophomore class and then decide to compete on the team.

Eisenmenger said the juniors have shown a positive attitude during the season so far.

“They’re just super excited to do well,” Eisenmenger said, adding three of her juniors have placed in the team’s last two meets. “Although they are new, they are doing really well. … They’re just going to get better and have more kids place. I have good expectations for the season.”

Meanwhile, the team is coming off of a third-place finish Wednesday at a competition at Howells-Dodge. It was Lakeview’s third meet of the season.

Eisenmenger said she was impressed with the students’ performance as about half could compete the meet with the other half out due to illness.

“A third-place finish with half the team, I was pretty happy about that,” she said.

Lakeview senior Cort Loseke was awarded entertainment champion at the meet. Loseke has now won two straight in the category. He previously came in first place at a competition in Pierce earlier this month.

“I’m glad I was able to be successful there,” said Loseke, who’s been in speech for the last three years. “… It (winning twice in entertainment) gives me some motivation but both myself and the whole team need to improve a little bit to compete at higher-level meets.”

Also at the meet, Grace Berkeland and Ben Drozd placed third and fifth in persuasive, respectively. Evie Hatcher and Jessica Kouma each finished third and fourth in poetry. Kouma also placed fifth in humorous interpretation. Finally, Tyghanna Ellis took third place in extemporaneous.

Loseke said he believes the team has the chance to be quite strong as the season progresses.

“We have the potential to compete as those higher-level meets,” he said.

The students also competed in Lincoln before Christmas break.

The team will be back in the state capital this weekend as Lakeview will compete Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.

Eisenmenger said she’s enjoyed teaching this year’s squad because it’s full of eager teenagers who are willing to learn and have shown leadership skills.

“I think they are going to produce good things for the team,” she said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

