Lakeview speech coach Amy Eisenmenger has the largest team she’s seen so far this year and the season has been successful, with the Vikings having just competed at the David City Invite over the weekend.

Eisenmenger, who said there are currently 25 students on the team, said the speech season begins in November. A pre-season meet is held in December where the kids new to speech get to experience a speech meet in Lincoln.

“It's just a good jumpstart for the kids who have done speech in the past and then our season kind of gets rolling after Christmas, and we go from January to March,” Eisenmenger said.

Each student prepares and performs the same speech throughout one season.

“They start writing those speeches and memorizing (in) November and December and then they compete with that same speech the whole season,” she said. “The goal is to get better at it each meet.”

The speeches themselves vary in length, depending on the event. Eisenmenger said extemporaneous is the shortest and has to last at least five minutes. On the other hand, oral interpretation of drama (OID), a group event, is the longest at 15 minutes.

Recently, the Vikings placed second overall at a Feb. 4 invite at Schuyler Central High School, with several students placing at the David City Invite held Feb. 11.

Eisenmenger noted there were about 23 teams at the Schuyler meet and more than 600 entries at the David City meet. Students are able to have multiple entries, or speeches that they present.

“Being our biggest team this year, we've been able to do JV and varsity at the meets that allow us to and so that's been fun,” Eisenmenger said. “It gets the younger classmen some really good experience. And the upperclassmen, who have been in speech for a couple of years, have just been performing really well this year.”

Caitlyn Steffen, 18, a senior, has been involved in speech all four years of high school.

Steffen said she is keeping herself busy by entering in multiple events and she is feeling good about this season.

“I'm triple entered this season, so it's a lot of fun,” Steffen said. “I like to stay busy during the speech meets, which is why I triple entered, it just keeps me moving throughout the day.”

At the David City Invite, Steffen placed fifth in duet along with Trey Hill.

“It was a lot of stiff competition, but placing fifth is a really good job at such a big meet.” Steffen said.

Sidney Jaixen, 18, also a senior, has been in speech since her sophomore year. Jaixen, who is double entered, received sixth in persuasive over the weekend.

“I think this season is definitely my best season yet,” Jaixen said. “I've placed at every meet we've been to besides first one in December.”

Both Jaixen and Steffen noted the work that goes into preparing their speeches.

“About once a week we come in and practice with our speech coaches and then also practicing every night, just saying your speech in the mirror and in the shower every chance we get,” Jaixen said.

“Just kind of working on my memorization and motions that I have in my speeches,” Steffen added.

They both said they hope to place at conference and districts this year and hopefully eventually make it to state.

Steffen said she has seen a benefit from being involved in speech.

“My public speaking skills are definitely a lot better from when I first started to now,” Steffen said. “I'm able to talk in front of people easier, I'm able to have conversations better and other things.”

Looking forward, Eisenmenger said Lakeview is hosting its home tournament on Friday.

“We will have over 12 teams, like 350 entries. Lots of great competition and it's a lot of teams, last regular season meet so it's kind of a good test before conference and districts,” Eisenmenger said.

She added that many people may not realize the time and effort the students put into speech competitions.

“It's really hard to be able to write it and memorize it and deliver it competently,” Eisenmenger said. “They're just really, really talented kids. It's a lot of work.”

The kids have to have the ability to stand up in front of a group people and speak confidently, she noted.

“It’s just a really good life skill to have and something that hopefully they take away from it and will benefit them for years to come,” Eisenmenger said.