The Lakeview Speech team sent three students to the Class B State Speech Championship on March 15.

In individual results, senior Elly Luchsinger received sixth place in informative. Sophomore Elizabeth Miller took 10th in poetry while senior Grace Berkeland placed 18th in persuasive.

Overall, the Vikings placed 13th as a team.

Lakeview speech coach Amy Eisenmenger called this season a “fantastic” year.

“We had a big enough team this year, we were able to compete JV at quite a few meets,” Eisenmenger said. “It was fun to take home medals for JV and varsity level. Overall, it was the most successful season that I've had this far as a coach at Lakeview.”

This is Eisenmenger’s fourth year coaching speech and she’s seen her biggest team this season.

“The kids performed really well this year,” she added. “It was really fun to reflect on that last night (March 19) at the banquet and just see all the placings that they had in all the teams and just overall that contribution from freshman to seniors just really made a difference this year.”

The Vikings saw a strong lead with its eight seniors.

“They were just really great leaders and set really good examples for the underclassmen,” Eisenmenger said. “A couple of them have been doing speech since their freshman year… I think the underclassmen all booked up to those seniors.”

Eisenmenger added they had a great group of underclassmen as well. There were five freshmen, which is the biggest group of freshmen she’s had since she started coaching.

“Just being able to have that JC team just really helped with our team placings and all of our tournaments this year,” Eisenmenger said.

“Lakeview Speech has a great group of kids who put in a lot of hours and time and dedication. I think that just shows in the successes that they have. It's by no means an easy extracurricular activity, and so all the hard work and hours that they put in just pays off in the end with their successes.”