Lakeview staff receive COVID-19 vaccines

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Jake Shadley felt the same way. He said this was a “huge” event that the staff had been anticipating for some time.

“The fact that we’re getting it done, the first shot at least, is really special for us,” said Shadley, who received his vaccine last Sunday at Columbus Middle School.

Lakeview wasn’t the only area school to receive vaccines by ECDHD. Teachers with Humphrey, Leigh and Clarkson schools had the opportunity to receive their shots, Finochiaro said.

“It’s a long day, but it’s worth it to get the teachers and everybody in education done,” she said.

According to data from the Nebraska DHHS, more than 575,000 vaccines have been allotted in the state as of Friday morning. Around 350,000 of them received their first dose while over 200,000 have gotten their second, as of Friday morning.

Additionally, the same data found ECDHD, which consists of Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties, has vaccinated around 6,000 residents as of Friday morning.

Now, some Lakeview educators can be added to that list.