Lakeview strength training benefits from PLT4M

PLT4M -- a physical education software tool -- is already making Lakeview Community Schools' strength program more dynamic.

"It's an online-based weight training program," Lakeview head football coach and weight training instructor Kurt Frenzen said. "Coach (TJ) Nielsen still sets up all the workouts."

The district began using PLT4M over the summer. PLT4M tracks student data, provides feedback on how to improve depending on an individual's goals and allows Lakeview Strength Program Coach TJ Nielsen to fine tune various routines.

Lakeview recently reached a one-to-one ratio -- one computer device for each student -- and Nielsen said it felt like the right time to start bringing the strength program into the digital age.

"Instead of doing it the pencil and paper way, we're moving (our strength program) online," Nielsen said.

Each student gets a PLT4M account, which they can access online or through an app. Using PLT4M, students can set goals, log workouts and keep track of their own progress.

"It really creates a data-driven program," Nielsen said. "...We've had some great discussions and great feedback from all the data that we've looked at. It's helped us make some really good decisions on different exercises and different goals and where we need to focus our program."

Nielsen said about 250 Lakeview students have accounts right now.

"PLT4M actually has a full physical education curriculum and grades six through 12 are able to use it. So this is for every student at Lakeview who is in a P.E. or a weight training class," Nielsen said.

Nielsen said PLT4M has helped motivate students.

"There's a leader board. ... It creates some healthy competition," Nielsen said. "...Students are getting used to it now and it's just part of their routine. It's been a great benefit this year. ... A lot of them really enjoy logging into their account and following along. It helps."

Frenzen agreed.

"I don't care if a student is an athlete, if a student is just lifting weights for a credit for a class or may just be interested in staying fit -- in every one of our students who takes a weight training class, you can see them competing to get faster, to jump higher, just because of the immediate feedback," Frenzen said. "...That's probably been one of the coolest things for me to see, as a teacher. Traditionally, maybe we weren't reaching some of those kids."

It hasn't just made a difference in engagement, though. Frenzen, who has been with Lakeview for about 20 years, said Nielsen and PLT4M have already started making the strength program itself more dynamic.

"(Before,) we had a strength program, we followed it, you either went up or down but we didn't really change much," Frenzen said. "...Coach Nielsen takes the numbers he's getting from PLT4M now and he adjusts our program accordingly and depending on where a student may have a deficiency. If we need to work a certain area or do something a little different, Coach Nielsen is great about that."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.