Lakeview High School has had the largest Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter in the state of Nebraska due to the energy student officers bring to the table.

“I feel like all the officers are really passionate about FBLA so the rest of the school kind of feeds off that passion,” FBLA secretary and Lakeview senior Sidney Jaixen said. “They know how passionate we are so they kind of want to get a piece of it.”

FBLA is a business career and technical student organization that prepares students to become business leaders through career preparation and leadership experiences. Lakeview’s FBLA chapter has 112 members.

Lakeview FBLA adviser and business teacher Tara Dlouhy said the group is open to anybody who wants to join.

“The great thing is you kind of choose your involvement,” Dlouhy said. “You can be really involved, go to competitions, go to conferences. Or you can just do the chapter meetings, kind of get a feel for what it's about. It's a group that includes everyone. You don't have to go into business to be in FBLA. It (involves) skills that you use in any profession in your future career.”

At the competitions students prepare presentations, speeches and other media on a variety of topics.

Jaixen attended nationals last year in the category of public speaking. Five students at Lakeview had gone.

Jaixen noted with her category, she wrote a five-minute speech about what FBLA means to her, which she memorized and presented at state. She received second place.

Jaixen, who has her sights set on law school, said she learns important skills such as communication and networking through the organization and has seen how it will help her in her future career.

“Recently, we participated in a Lead4Change project, which is a completely student-led community service project,” Jaixen said. “That really helped my leadership skills to blossom because obviously there's no teacher or advisor looking over your shoulder and telling you what to do.”

Jonny Flores, another Lakeview senior who hopes to attend law school, noted the fundraising opportunities they take part in through FBLA, such as March of Dimes.

“I really think it teaches us about compassion and just caring for other people because I know everyone that does it works super hard in what they do because it's something for a bigger cause than just our FBLA chapter,” said Flores, who serves as the group’s parliamentarian.

Flores added he gets used to interacting with others, especially new people.

“Whenever we go to a conference or anything, there are so many people there,” he said. “There are different workshops that you go to and you just have to talk to them. It's easier to talk to people now because I've had so many experiences, I've met people from all over the U.S.”

For Isaac Stromberg, a junior who serves as an FBLA vice president and state officer, meeting people is what he likes about the group.

“I represent Nebraska along with five other state officers at conferences and then on social media,” Stromberg said. “I would say meeting people is one of the great things that we do. It's really fun to talk to different people and see what FBLA means to them.”

Stromberg said he is still deciding what career he’ll pursue after high school, but he’s leaning towards something in ag economics or business administration.

“FBLA provides those skills like communication and leadership, so you have the self-initiative to do things later in life,” Stromberg said. “You aren't relying on someone else to do something. You're the driving force behind your motivation.”

Looking forward, Dlouhy said during a Jan. 25 interview that the week of Feb. 6 was FBLA week.

“We'll do different activities throughout the week to highlight different areas of FBLA,” Dlouhy said. “Some examples are a member and staff appreciation breakfast, we'll be taking a tour to Norfolk and we're doing mercy meals so we're going to do a service project and then we're touring a dairy farm in Creston, Nebraska.”

The tours help the kids learn about entrepreneurship and how businesses are run, she added. There will also be cupcake wars in which the entire school has the chance to take part in decorating cupcakes. She noted that it gets very competitive.

Dlouhy said it sounds like they have a good group going to state this year. Jaixen added she knows for sure she will be competing in the job interview and electronic career portfolio categories.

As for how Lakeview’s chapter is so popular, Flores noted they make the group marketable so that others want to join. Such promotion includes holding socials at the beginning of the year. Students can also see the benefits they’ll gain from FBLA, Stromberg added.

Jaixen said they also do a good job of recruiting new members and making sure everyone is involved.

“This year officers were split up into groups of three and we went to different freshmen classrooms, and we played a video about FBLA and describe what it is and talked about how … you can be as involved as you want or as little as you want,” Jaixen said.

Dlouhy has been there for six years. She added that Jan Went was instrumental in getting Lakeview’s FBLA chapter to where it is today.

They appreciate the great community support they have, she added.

“I would say anytime we need something from the community, people are willing to step up and come in, whether it be helping prepare for state or coming into meetings and talking to us the community has always been a great supporter,” Dlouhy said.