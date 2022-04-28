Lakeview students get dose of reality

Wednesday morning, Lakeview High School students gathered in the gym for a crash course on reality.

Reality 101, a project by Lakeview, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses, aims to teach high schoolers how to handle money and various scenarios life throws at you.

Jan Went, a business teacher at Lakeview and organizer for Reality 101, said the activity is planned some time ahead of the actual day. Students come in having some idea of what career and life path to plan for.

“There’s a lot of prep work that goes on before we get here. The kids take the Nebraska Career Connections, then they draw for their career, they don’t always get what they want,” Went said.

From there, things like children and marital status are decided randomly and the students are assigned certain other categories to factor in costs for. Participants then have an hour to set up housing, insurance, health care, child care, investments, donations, pets, appliances, internet and even what phones they will use.

“The main takeaway is for them to see in a pretty realistic way what it takes to survive for a month,” Went said.

There is also a stage called “Life Rolls On,” similar to Chance cards in “Monopoly,” where students either get a boost or an unexpected emergency such as extra kids or increased costs.

The activity is meant to introduce and desensitize them to real-world costs and the struggles of maintaining a budget. Several students expressed economic woes such as “I don’t want to be a single mom of three kids. I’m a librarian and a housekeeper. I’ve got no hope!” and “Hey, he’s broke, can I just give him some money?” to organizers. Went said these kind of experiences and questions are a learning device.

“Number one, it’s eye opening for them. Number two, they appreciate their parents more because they don’t know what it’s like, and that’s good, they don’t have to do that yet, but they will eventually,” Went added.

The activity is harsh and realistic for some, giving them jobs that don’t pay enough to cover their expenses. But, as Went noted, this is a learning experience and they are learning that their circumstances are real for somebody.

Freshman Lexi Blaser said this experience was interesting, and that she was pleased to see how many people were willing to help others.

“The most exciting part of this experience is kind of getting to see what it’s like being an adult,” Blaser said. “I’m a middle school teacher with two kids and I’m bringing in like $1,000 a month. I was already in debt by the time I got a house.”

Sarah Ehlers, director of talent and workforce development with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s part in this is to give the students experts to talk to in these areas, such as realtors with kwELITE, representatives from Pathfinder Wealth Advisors, the Department of Labor, the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, local staffing agencies and even The Broken Mug.

“The teachers here at Lakeview have done a great job of setting everything up. The chamber’s role is really to bring in the different businesses of Columbus to really assist and guide the kids,” Ehlers said.

Simple things like clothing and basic necessities were something of a shock for some of the students. Colleen Jensen with the Department of Labor said students learned the truth that clothing is expensive, especially with more than one person to account for.

“It seems like the more people they have in their household, the more they lean toward the cheaper options. They’re OK with thrifting and Walmart clothing,” Jensen said.

Child care and housing were also pain points, according to Went. Gary Luchsinger from Century 21 Realty said many students were shocked at housing options.

“What I’ve noticed most is they’re surprised that buying a house is more economical than renting right now because rent is so high,” Luchsinger said.

Luchsinger added that the students have also gotten creative with their housing solutions, lumping several kids into one bedroom or leasing out space. One student even inquired with organizers about purchasing a second house to rent out.

Lakeview has held this event for students somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 years, Went said. Ehlers said there has been some discussion of a second, more advanced version in the future, but that decision is not set in stone yet.

