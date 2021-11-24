Lakeview students having fun in 'chaotic' one act play

The camaraderie between Lakeview High School one act members and their director, Tony Blaser, doesn’t take long for one to notice.

Between the light teasing amongst the students and Blaser and the support they have for one another, the teenagers said they’re having a blast in this year’s performance, “Willabella Witch’s Last Spell.”

The one act play is about a witch turning 400-years-old and decides to retire from witchcraft. However, a group of fairytale characters – like Hansel and Gretel, Snow White, Rapunzel and the Frog Prince - come to Willabella’s home and ask her to do one last spell for them.

Blaser – who’s been the head director for the last three years and an assistant director the year before - said he decided on the play after reading several scripts and landed on “Willabella Witch’s Last Spell” because it stood out from the rest.

“It looked like a play that my kids could do and could do well,” Blaser said. “And they’ve been doing well.”

Lakeview’s Elizabeth Miller, Jane Johnson and Bri Manak said they’ve enjoyed the play so far.

Manak - who plays the titular character, Willabella – said the play allows the actors to have fun as no one has a small role in it.

“I like how everyone gets a part together,” Manak said.

Miller - who plays Gretel from “Hansel and Gretel” – said her classmates have helped enhance the fun of the play.

“This is my first year and it’s such a nice year to come into one act because it’s an amazing play overall,” she said. “There are so many good actors that just make the play overall even better. We just come up with the ideas and the ideas make the play better.”

Johnson - who plays Sleeping Beauty – said the energy from her other class members has made coming to rehearsal even more enjoyable.

“I’m so ready to go because I know all these people around me are going to pump me up,” Johnson said. “It’s just a fun time. Basically, all we do is goof around. This play shows off so many of our quirks. It’s a great play for us.”

Miller added jokingly, “the show is a heap of chaos.”

The students are in the middle of competing at various competitions this season.

The group performed at conference on Tuesday. The students will then compete at districts at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Central Community College-Columbus, 4500 63rd St.

Last Saturday, the group performed at the Pender Dragon Drama One Act competition in Pender, coming in first place. Manak, Angel Denetelli, Trey Hill, Ben Cunningham, Miller, Christopher Howland and Isaak Daugherty all won acting awards for their performance. They’ve also had previous competitions in Schuyler and York.

Blaser said he’s enjoyed this year’s students as they've refined their skills as the season has progressed.

“They’ve been a lot of fun,” he said. “They’re a very dedicated group. It takes them a little bit to get going but they deliver. The improvement I saw from the first week of competition was incredible. They took something too long and cut it down all the way. They just put on a really good show the last time they performed.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

