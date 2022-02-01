Lakeview students help test water for NRD

When Lakeview High School students had a chance to gain a hands-on learning experience by testing water at the Shell Creek Watershed, educator Emilye Yowell jumped at the chance.

Over the summer, eight students helped test water to look for nitrate levels for the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District (NRD). This test is performed because high levels of nitrate can affect how blood carries oxygen.

“They got a lot of hands-on knowledge by testing different water, nutrients and things like that,” Yowell said. “They also worked with our drones a little bit and did scientific testing. So it was a really good opportunity.”

The findings by the students – which also included those from Newman Grove and Schuyler – will be discussed on Tuesday. The Lower Platte North NRD is hosting a nitrate workshop starting at 10 a.m. at the Oak Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive in Schuyler.

Producers and residents can attend the workshop to learn more about the nitrate issues in the state. Locals can also bring a sample from their domestic well water to be tested for nitrate during the event.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the legal limit for nitrate in drinking water is 10 parts per million. Anything over 10 parts per million can cause severe health issues.

“We want people to know what nitrates are,” Lower Platte North NRD lead water resources specialist Russell Oaklund said about the workshop. “It’s certainly in the groundwater but also in the soil.”

He added the NRD also wants to inform attendees about the long-term effects of nitrate.

The event will also have professionals from the University of Nebraska Medical discuss how health can be linked to environmental issues like high nitrate levels in drinking water. Nebraska Water Center will talk about how a study was done to determine the amount of nitrate in the vadose zone from the Schuyler-Richland and Bellow areas. A vadose zone is an area below the land surface and above the groundwater table.

Oaklund said those two areas are the only ones in the Lower Platte North NRD that have been found to contain high levels of nitrate.

The event's final point of discussion will be about soil health and cover crop, a non-cash crop grown along with the primary cash crop.

Yowell said this was the first year in which Lakeview helped test water after NRD reached out to the school to see if students wanted to assist in the project. She added the students liked the experience.

“We got together a couple of times a month to go out to our testing site and collect samples,” Yowell said. “We would typically come back to the classroom and run some of the different tests. … I think they really enjoyed it and learned a lot from it.”

