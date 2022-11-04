Lakeview students take part in mock interview day with the help of chamber

Juniors and seniors at Lakeview High School were able to get one step ahead in their future careers on Thursday with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s mock interview day.

As part of the chamber’s Drive for Five workplace development initiative, roughly 150 Lakeview students took part in interviews with leaders at area businesses to help strength their skills.

Sarah Ehlers, director of talent and workforce development at the chamber, said all area chamber members were invited to take part in the mock interviews. Students underwent two interviews each and received feedback on what they did well, how they can improve and what their strengths and weaknesses are.

Also, students submitted their resumes which volunteers scored to help them improve their resume-writing skills.

“It’s really a fantastic opportunity for them to also meet community leaders and have the community involved,” Ehlers said. “I really believe that bringing industry into education is really important for the growth of the community, so that’s why we’re doing this.”

On Thursday, representatives from just over 50 businesses participated. Ehlers noted there were no issues in getting people to volunteer for the event.

“We sent out one email, and they just all jumped on it,” Ehlers said. “The students get to dress up, really put their best foot forward. I think that first interview gets a lot of their nerves out.”

The interviewers held a variety of positions from different fields. Ehlers said they included plant managers, realtors, staff assistants and Congressman Mike Flood.

“We just have really a broad spectrum and we’re looking at this from anywhere from CEOs and presidents of companies to people on the frontlines of the hospital to people who work in production,” Ehlers said. “They’re able to see the advantages of all those different (areas) and they’re able to ask back what they (the interviewers) do.”

A variety of questions were posed to the students, such as their learning and leadership styles, where they see themselves in 10 years and what is most important to them in their ideal community. Students are not given the questions ahead of time.

“Different questions that they could possibly ask for scholarships and for jobs. I really believe the kids need to be prepped for those scholarship interviews because they’re becoming more and more common now,” Ehlers said.

Lakeview teacher and Future Business Leaders of America adviser Tara Dlouhy said juniors spend about three weeks preparing for mock interview day. They go through creating a cover letter and resume, how to conduct themselves during an interview and sample questions, Dlouhy said.

“It is really great to give students that opportunity to practice those with somebody other than myself,” Dlouhy said. “Most of these students are going to have an interview at some point in their life, and they not might have not had one already. This gives them a great opportunity to make connections in the community while practicing their interview skills.”

Lakeview student Sidney Jaixen, an 18-year-old who is planning to pursue a career as an attorney after high school, noted the experiences she’s gained from the mock interview days. As a senior, this was the second event she attended.

“I feel like I learned a lot of skills that I can use in the workplace and later on, such as how to interview and what interviewers are looking for,” Jaixen said, adding she feels as though she has improved from last year’s event.

“I think my confidence has improved, 100%. I think that’s one of the biggest things. And I think just having more work experience on my resume and having more experience with colleges and stuff like that has really helped.”

Dlouhy said she hears positive feedback from the mock interview days and Lakeview appreciates the time the interviewers give for the event.

“From community members, they always say how well Lakeview represents themselves and that their students are very prepared and always look very good. They dress the part,” Dlouhy said. “The students are always nervous going in, but coming out of it, they are always enthusiastic about their futures and they get great feedback.”

Notably, Ehlers said a big question the students were asked this year is if they would rather have limitless money or limitless time.

“I think 10 years ago, almost everyone would have said limitless money. But I think COVID has changed perspective where limitless time is becoming more precious to them,” Ehlers said, noting that values and priorities are changing for the workforce.

“That’s not just about the job but about the community. This is part of the community, (we) want them to come back to the community they live in and have grown up in to give back and work in that community and raise a family. This is their first opportunity to really meet the people in the community outside of their school.”

The chamber will be holding a mock interview day at Scotus Central Catholic on Dec. 1 and Reality 101 at Columbus Middle School on Dec. 16.