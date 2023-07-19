When it comes to pushing her curriculum and introducing scientific concepts, Lakeview High School ag teacher Kaydie Brandl knows how to do just that. Having recently completed another Curriculum for AgriScience Education (CASE) training, she said she hopes will be further beneficial to her ag classes.

The CASE Institute is a professional development workshop that provides teachers training for the instruction of a specific CASE course.

Brandl most recently completed her sixth training, which focused on food science curriculum. She received a scholarship through the Nebraska FFA Foundation, which was funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board, to attend the training.

This time around, it was held at Wayne High School and there were ag teachers from five different states, which is common for these trainings.

“We were there from 8 to 5 every single day for seven days,” Brandl said. “When you're doing that, you go through as a student so I was completing all of the things that my students would complete. And when you're doing that, and you're working with other ag teachers, you get to know them pretty well.”

Brandl described herself as a “food science nut at heart.”

“When I was in FFA, I competed in the food science competition,” she added. “It's really cool to see the concepts that we know on a daily basis of how our food works applied to science in a way that I can teach students.”

Monty Larsen, an agricultural leadership, education and communication (ALEC) outreach faculty member for Northeast Nebraska at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the CASE curriculum is user-friendly to most teachers.

Those that complete it, Larsen added, essentially have a year’s worth of training, labs and techniques.

“The nice thing about (CASE) is that it has some connections to some areas in STEM. It's a really handy tool for all learners in your classroom,” Larsen said. “It reaches students that (are) visual learners. It reaches students that may have special needs, things like that. That's really what makes it very beneficial.”

Through the food science curriculum, according to a press release, Brandl will be teaching her students about the process, benefits and challenges relating to the use of soybeans in agriculture.

“In terms of my ag classes, it just provides more of a science based approach to agricultural education,” Brandl said. “I really enjoy having this curriculum and the food science curriculum to add more of the science concepts in the inquiry-based learning into my lesson planning and my curriculum development.”

CASE trainings she’s taken include plant science, animal science, ag business and others.

Brandl said she’s incorporated previous trainings into her current curriculum.

“It's not that I teach this solely 100% by the book, I incorporate some other stuff that is pertinent to our community and the interests of my students as well,” Brandl said. “But this provides a really good starting point to add those science principles, the inquiry-based learning.”

Brandl added the CASE trainings are also unique in that other ag teachers also teach it.

“It's not some people in industry, it's other ag teachers who are training other ag teachers,” Brandl said. “So I'm hoping that I can apply for one of those positions and help train others in the future.”

Continuing education in the field of agriculture is important as it’s always changing, Larsen said.

“If teachers aren’t reaching out to professional development, they're going to be left not really in the dark ages, but in some sense, they are,” Larsen said. “The world of agriculture is so dynamic and so ever changing that it's important for ag teachers especially to stay at that leading edge to hone their skills, sharpen their saw and be prepared for students that, in some cases, come in with zero agricultural background knowledge.”

He added there are also students who come in that are likely capable of managing an agriculture operation on their own, so teachers see a wide variety of students. Professional development like CASE allows teachers to reach all students, he said.