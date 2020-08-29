Lakeview teacher Jan Went wins award

Went started out studying business administration and her goal was to be an office manager.

“But then, once I got to college, I realized that I could take all these classes that I was taking then take a few more education classes and I could teach this. Honestly, I wanted my summers free,” Went said. “I just knew it would be a good career field for a working mom down the road.”

Went began her 37-year stint in education at Scotus Central Catholic, where she stayed for 11 years.

“The teacher that was my role model and inspiration for going into this field moved from Lakeview to Colorado and then I applied for her position,” Went said. “I’ve been here ever since.”

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said he wasn’t too surprised Went won the award.

“Mrs. Went has been very active in the business education area. She’s always been very professional. She’s well-known in the business educators circle,” Borer said. “She’s an excellent teacher. She just does a super job for us.”

Borer said he has worked with Went for 11 years now, and Went has impacted many Lakeview students in a positive way.