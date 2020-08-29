Lakeview teacher Jan Went wins award

Lakeview business education teacher Jan Went had to wait months longer than normal for the email telling her she had won the Outstanding Secondary Teacher Award from the Nebraska State Business Education Association
Normally, the award is presented at a conference in June but with the ongoing COVID pandemic, the whole timeline was derailed. Instead, Went was at Lakeview Junior-Senior High Wednesday morning when the email came.
“I just got a sudden burst of energy and enthusiasm,” Went said. “I was just extremely happy. I was very proud and humbled because there are a lot of great business teachers across the state.”
The process involved documents like recommendation letters from colleagues and students, which made Went emotional.
“I (bawled), I (cried), oh, my gosh. You just don’t know what people think about you until they put it in writing,” Went said. “You don’t realize how much you mean to people and how you are affecting their lives.
“I love teaching what I teach because I teach skills for life."
A graduate of Lakeview herself, Went was inspired by one of her Lakeview teachers.
“My business instructor I had when I was in high school was definitely my role model and she was the reason that I chose to go into business education,” Went said.
Went started out studying business administration and her goal was to be an office manager.
“But then, once I got to college, I realized that I could take all these classes that I was taking then take a few more education classes and I could teach this. Honestly, I wanted my summers free,” Went said. “I just knew it would be a good career field for a working mom down the road.”
Went began her 37-year stint in education at Scotus Central Catholic, where she stayed for 11 years.
“The teacher that was my role model and inspiration for going into this field moved from Lakeview to Colorado and then I applied for her position,” Went said. “I’ve been here ever since.”
Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said he wasn’t too surprised Went won the award.
“Mrs. Went has been very active in the business education area. She’s always been very professional. She’s well-known in the business educators circle,” Borer said. “She’s an excellent teacher. She just does a super job for us.”
Borer said he has worked with Went for 11 years now, and Went has impacted many Lakeview students in a positive way.
“Something that really stands out about her to me is not necessarily just teaching business, it’s really about getting to know kids,” Borer said. “I think kids that are in Mrs. Went’s classroom always feel safe, respected. She does a very good job of just building a classroom environment where kids feel supported and… Mrs. Went does a good job of building a positive environment in her classroom."
Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas agreed she deserves the award.
“Jan has done a wonderful job teaching business at Lakeview for a long time, and to see her get this award is so exciting,” Plas wrote in an email Friday. “She definitely has earned it and is very deserving.”
It’s a very rewarding career, Went noted.
“You know you’re making a difference in kids' lives when even after they’ve been gone from school, graduated and moved on with their life, they still come back, want to share what they’re doing in their life,” Went said. “That means so much. It seems like on the days I need it most I’ll get an email from a student.”
For example, one student emailed her to say he got to leave his biology night lab around an hour early because of what he learned in Excel with Went.
“I know kids are using what they learned here but we don’t do it for that, because not every kid is going to come back and say ‘Thank you’,” Went said. “But when they do, you know that’s why you’re doing what you’re doing.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
