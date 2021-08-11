Lakeview voices opposition to health standards, CRT

Lakeview Community Schools spoke out Monday against critical race theory and the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards, becoming the second Columbus-area school to do so.
The Lakeview Board of Education said during its regular meeting Monday it believes the standards oversteps parents’ rights to speak to their kids about sexual-related matters. The Board also said it will not adopt the final standards – which is currently in its second draft.
Lakeview’s stance is similar to opponents of those standards. Dissenters - which include Gov. Pete Ricketts – said it will present information about gender identity and nontraditional family structures to children too young of an age to learn about sexual topics.
However, supporters said the standards will make schools more welcoming and lessen the amount of bullying and prevent suicides.
The education health standards and CRT - the belief of looking over United States law as it meets race issues in America - were topics of concerns for Lakeview families as they voiced their fear to the Board last month. During Monday’s meeting, Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas read a statement, voicing the school’s stance on those topics.
He said, “Lakeview Board of Education will not adopt the draft version of the health education standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education, nor will it adopt the final standards, whenever those are approved by the State Board of Education. These standards are 100% voluntary for a school district to adopt and allow complete local control.
“Lakeview will continue to use the health curriculum as it has in the past without any changes resulting from these draft standards. Lakeview Board of Education opposes the draft standards because it is our belief that these standards infringe of parents’ role as primary educators of their own children, especially as it pertains to matters of faith and morals, including human growth and development as it relates to standards that include items of sexual content.
“Because of the local control that is allowed, these standards and the fact that these standards will in no way change the education of Lakeview students, our district does not believe signing a resolution opposing the standards is necessary as a means for voicing our opposition.”
Plas also said Lakeview has voiced its opposition to the members of the Nebraska Department of Education.
The superintendent added when it comes to CRT, Lakeview does not have curriculum related to the theory.
“(Lakeview) doesn’t have any intention of implementing it in our curriculum teaching critical race theory,” Plas said.
The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education said during its meeting last month that it also opposes the health education standards. Additionally, CPS said it does not have CRT in its current curriculum.
Lakeview Board President Keith Runge said the purpose of the statement was to show the Board’s stance on the matter following comments made by folks last month.
Following the statement, the four attendees at the meeting said they were glad Lakeview was taking a stand against CRT and the health education standards.
“I appreciate your statement. That’s exactly what I was hoping (would be said). It was probably everything that I have written down here,” said Lakeview alumnus Jim Brock, pointing to his notebook with a page and a half of notes. “It was incorporated there. I respect the Board for the decisions and the administration.”
Jim Donoghue echoed Brock's feelings.
“I’m glad you guys are going in this direction. I applaud you for doing that,” said Donoghue, a Lakeview alum, who now has three grandchildren currently in the school system.
