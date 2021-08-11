Lakeview voices opposition to health standards, CRT

“Lakeview will continue to use the health curriculum as it has in the past without any changes resulting from these draft standards. Lakeview Board of Education opposes the draft standards because it is our belief that these standards infringe of parents’ role as primary educators of their own children, especially as it pertains to matters of faith and morals, including human growth and development as it relates to standards that include items of sexual content.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Because of the local control that is allowed, these standards and the fact that these standards will in no way change the education of Lakeview students, our district does not believe signing a resolution opposing the standards is necessary as a means for voicing our opposition.”

Plas also said Lakeview has voiced its opposition to the members of the Nebraska Department of Education.

The superintendent added when it comes to CRT, Lakeview does not have curriculum related to the theory.

“(Lakeview) doesn’t have any intention of implementing it in our curriculum teaching critical race theory,” Plas said.

The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education said during its meeting last month that it also opposes the health education standards. Additionally, CPS said it does not have CRT in its current curriculum.